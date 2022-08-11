AJ Odudu praises ‘diversity’ of The Big Breakfast ahead of show’s return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AJ Odudu praises ‘diversity’ of The Big Breakfast ahead of show’s return

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:25 pm
AJ Odudu and co-presenter Mo Gilligan (Channel 4/Ricky Darko/PA)
AJ Odudu has said The Big Breakfast “allows me to be in a space which I don’t often see or experience in TV”, after praising the Channel 4 show’s diversity ahead of its return.

The Big Breakfast first launched as a weekday morning entertainment programme in 1992 and last aired in its original format more than two decades ago.

The show will return to screens on Saturday with Odudu, 34, and her co-presenter Mo Gilligan, after the pair successfully hosted a one-off special last year as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project.

Speaking about her decision to commit to a full series after the initial one-off episode, Odudu said: “I had so much fun doing the first show so was excited to come back and host again alongside Mo but obviously the sentiment behind it boosted it for me personally, because it allows me to be in a space which I don’t often see or experience in TV.

“I think it’s so important to show people that there are lots of different opportunities in telly, on and off screen, which should be open to everyone and hopefully, by setting that example, it will help shape the face of not just The Big Breakfast but of more programming in the future.”

The Black To Front initiative saw a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

Reflecting on the reaction to the special episode of The Big Breakfast, Odudu added: “It was so brilliant. Mo was on social media throughout the actual show, whereas I was like, ‘I don’t want to look at any of it. I don’t want the feedback. I’m just going to do my thing.’

“So, to have such great public feedback from fans old and new was just amazing. The public response was really great and, thankfully, I think it helped encourage Channel 4 to give it a bit longer for this summer series.”

The television presenter, who first gained recognition presenting Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, also said the diversity of The Big Breakfast’s cast and crew contributes to the show’s unique appeal and sets it apart from other morning shows.

“Quite frankly, there’s no other show on the telly quite like it. It’s perfect mayhem, I think. Bonkers but brilliant,” she said.

Odudu added: “We’ll have a diverse team too – obviously, we’ve got this show beyond the Black To Front special now, but we’ve maintained the diversity of the crew and the cast.

“I think it’s going to really start to represent a part of the audience who are going to be able to see and recognise themselves a lot more on the telly.

“It’s going to be a show that’s for everyone.”

Alongside Odudu and Gilligan, 34, The Big Breakfast will see comedian Judi Love grilling guests in the show’s On The Bed interview segment.

Outside the studio, radio presenters Melvin Odoom and Harriet Rose will be on the streets of the UK playing games with members of the public, while The Big Breakfast newsreader Phil Gayle returns to deliver the morning’s headlines.

Over the course of four episodes, Odudu and Gilligan will also be joined by a variety of famous faces, including Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, singer Rita Ora, former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen, comedian Joel Dommett and rapper Aitch.

The Big Breakfast returns to Channel 4 on August 13 at 10am.

