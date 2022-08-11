Viewers get taste of first Disney+ UK original series Wedding Season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Viewers get taste of first Disney+ UK original series Wedding Season

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 6:23 pm
Rosa Salazar stars as Katie McConnell in Wedding Season (Luke Varley/Disney+/PA)
Rosa Salazar stars as Katie McConnell in Wedding Season (Luke Varley/Disney+/PA)

Viewers have been given a taste of the first Disney+ UK original series Wedding Season in a newly released trailer.

The streaming giant is releasing the series, which follows the comically dark aftermath of eight murders at a wedding, early next month.

The new genre-bending show combines romance, action and comedy to tell the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other after meeting at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie being engaged.

Two months after the pair meet, Katie celebrates her own wedding, during which her new husband and his entire family are murdered. Following the deaths, the police suspect Stefan, while Stefan believes Katie is responsible.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the action and opens with Stefan running into the church where Katie is marrying her fiance, before shouting “I object!”

The filming then cuts to Stefan being arrested for the murder of eight people who are poisoned at Katie’s wedding.

The dark humour continues as the trailer unfolds to follow the story of Stefan and Katie’s first meeting, through to their short-lived affair and into their time on the run as they attempt to avoid the police in the aftermath of the murders.

A compilation of dramatic events brings the trailer to a close as the couple find themselves in a number of tensely funny situations, with Stefan saying: “And that’s why I love weddings!”

The eight-episode series stars American actress Rosa Salazar as Katie and Gavin Drea as Stefan.

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook, Omar Baroud and George Webster also feature.

The series will be released as part of Disney+ Day on September 8, which will also see new content from the streaming giant’s brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

