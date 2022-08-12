EastEnders star James Bye joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders star James Bye joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 7:57 am
James Bye (BBC/PA)
James Bye (BBC/PA)

EastEnders star James Bye has been announced as the latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The actor, best known for playing fan favourite Martin Fowler, was unveiled live on ITV’s Good Morning Britain outside the BBC soap’s fictional Walford East tube station.

The 38-year-old is the 14th contestant confirmed for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly.

He admitted he had known for “quite a long time” but the news had “still not really sunk in” and that he was “really nervous”.

Speaking about his wife Victoria, he added: “She is really supportive. She is always really supportive of everything I do.

“We talked it all through. It is a decision we have made together.

“I think she is going to be part of the team. I think she is going to teach me more than the dancers, to be honest. She knows what she is doing.”

He also reflected on the advice fellow EastEnders actor Jake Wood had offered him, after he appeared on the show in 2014.

“He has been really helpful,” he said.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
James Bye at the British Soap Awards 2018 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“He has given me some key pointers for when it is really hard, when it kicks in. A lot of eating, keeping relaxed when you can.

“’Just enjoy it ‘was the main thing. Just go and have the best time you can.”

After the news was announced, Bye said in a statement: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes – in fact, my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot.

“There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud.”

He joins a line-up that includes singer Fleur East, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and more.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

