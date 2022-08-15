House Of The Dragon cast dazzle at UK premiere in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House Of The Dragon cast dazzle at UK premiere in London

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 10:19 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The cast of the highly anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon gathered in London’s Leicester Square on Monday evening for the premiere of the new series.

Former Time Lord Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, donned a double-breasted black suit with a chunky silver chain over a black tie and sported slicked back hair while walking the red carpet ahead of the show’s launch on Sky next week.

House of Dragon premiere
Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in the new series (Ian West/PA)

House Of The Dragon is a fantasy tale based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The HBO drama chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Paddy Considine, who stars as King Viserys Targaryen, the fifth king of the Targaryen dynasty to rule the Seven Kingdoms, attended the event in a navy suit, accessorised with a tie featuring a small blue skull.

House of Dragon premiere
Paddy Considine attending the House of Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)

Emily Carey, who portrays a young Alicent Hightower in the series, dazzled on the red carpet in an orange ensemble with smoky eye make-up and her dark hair slicked back from her face.

Rhys Ifans opted for a more casual outfit of a navy zip-up jacket and matching trousers over a white T-shirt.

House of Dragon premiere
Emily Carey attending the House of Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens (Ian West/PA)

The Welsh actor, known for his role in romantic comedy Notting Hill, stars as hand of the king Otto Hightower in House Of The Dragon.

House of Dragon premiere
Rhys Ifans plays hand of the king Otto Hightower in upcoming series House of the Dragon (Ian West/PA)

Joining Ifans, 55, on the red carpet was his on-screen daughter Olivia Cooke, who plays an older Alicent Hightower.

The 28-year-old English actress stunned in a blood-red velvet gown with floral detailing, accompanied by a pair of simple long-hanging silver earrings.

House of Dragon premiere
Olivia Cooke attending the House of Dragon premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

Also on the red carpet was Steve Toussaint, who portrays Corlys Velaryon, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The British actor, who is of Barbadian descent, opted for a burgundy suit with a blue shirt.

House of Dragon premiere
Steve Toussaint portrays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the hotly-anticipated series (Ian West/PA)

Australian actress Milly Alcock wore a dramatic floor-length black dress, with bright pink lipstick and her blonde hair cropped in a short bob.

The 22-year-old was given her break-out role in the series after being cast as Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of Dragon premiere
Milly Alcock portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequal (Ian West/PA)

Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, donned eye-catching black PVC trousers with a long white shirt overlain with a gold scoop-neck tunic.

They completed their look with navy platform shoes, lilac gloves and copper eye make-up.

D’Arcy, 30, previously starred in Wanderlust and Truth Seekers before landing the role in the show.

House of Dragon premiere
Emma D’Arcy portrays Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon (Ian West/PA)

House Of The Dragon will air on Sky and streaming service Now from August 22.

