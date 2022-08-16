Jameela Jamil has gone ‘from Hollyoaks to Hollywood’ as she joins Marvel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jameela Jamil has gone ‘from Hollyoaks to Hollywood’ as she joins Marvel

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 4:17 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 5:03 am
Jameela Jamil says she cannot believe she has gone “from Hollyoaks to Hollywood” as she prepares to join the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) for the upcoming She-Hulk series (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Jameela Jamil says she cannot believe she has gone “from Hollyoaks to Hollywood” as she prepares to join the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) for the upcoming She-Hulk series.

The English actress, 36, who began her career on Channel 4 as part of its T4 series, said the experience on the show had been “the surprise and joy of my life”.

She plays super-villain influencer Titania in the upcoming nine-part series, which also stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong.

Maslany plays the eponymous green hero Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something woman, who is also a six-foot seven super-powered Hulk.

Speaking at the series premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Jamil also described how the series paid “homage” to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s popular comedy series Fleabag.

“I honestly have no idea what is going on. I can’t believe I’ve gone from saying ‘here’s Hollyoaks’ to being at a Marvel premiere,” Jamil told the PA news agency.

“This is so ridiculous, it’s way too much to handle.

“No one is more surprised than I am and I didn’t even know I was playing a super character until I got the job and signed the contract

“This has really been the surprise and joy of my life… Hollyoaks to Hollywood.”

LA Premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
Jamil plays super-villain influencer Titania in the upcoming nine-part series (Richard Shotwell/AP)

On comparing the new series to Fleabag, she continued: “That’s a tricky comparison to make but I would say that we pay homage to Fleabag, because She-Hulk always broke the fourth wall.

“So we are very much trying to stay true to the comics and utilising Fleabag as an artistic and beautiful way of putting that in a cinematic universe.

She added: “It’s not as filthy as Fleabag, which is sad.”

Series writer Jessica Gao previously told PA how the writer’s room for She-Hulk was composed predominantly of women, and that Marvel boss Kevin Feige had given her “pretty much free reign” on the series.

“It feels different on set not to look out and see 99% men, it allows you to feel more authentic in your performance and supported by everyone around you,” Jamil told PA.

“To know that a woman wrote this, two women directed this, the cast is majority female and so many of our department heads are women.

“We just felt very held, very understood and we knew via everyone’s reactions that we were telling the right stories authentically.”

She added: “There have been many beautiful stories about women written by men but they just can so rarely capture the experience because it is so vastly different and think a lot of men just don’t know for lack of experience.

“We aren’t trying to push people away, we’re trying to pull people in to be able to see our experiences and, similarly to the Hulk, hopefully stand alongside us.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streams exclusively on Disney+ from Thursday August 18.

