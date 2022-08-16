Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:10 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 3:52 pm
Duggie Brown (Rui Vieira/PA)
Duggie Brown (Rui Vieira/PA)

Comedian and actor Duggie Brown, who starred in Coronation Street and Last Of The Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82, his manager said.

Rotherham-born Brown first found fame in Ken Loach’s 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines’ novel, and became one of the most well-known comedians of his generation.

He also appeared in ground-breaking comedy programmes The Comedians and The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club.

His manager, Lee Morgan, tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

“What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you.”

During a career spanning more than five decades, Brown was a stalwart of comedy, documentaries and dramas, appearing in All Creatures Great And Small, Heartbeat, Hotel Babylon, EastEnders, Holby City and My Brother’s Keeper.

In 2002 he starred alongside Martin Clunes and Keeley Hawes in the thriller A Is For Acid, based on the life of serial killer John George Haigh.

Clunes told the PA news agency: “Duggie was a lovely, funny funny man who made me laugh and laugh even when I was supposed to be concentrating on playing a mass murderer.”

Brown also played the Fool in Shakespeare’s King Lear for the Northern Broadsides Theatre Company’s national tour, and starred in We Are Three Sisters based on Anton Chekhov’s novel exploring the lives of the Bronte sisters.

In recent years he took on the role of Mr Boo in Jim Cartwright’s comedic play The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, and appeared as himself in a live show of The Comedians to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the hit show.

Duggie Brown death
Duggie Brown (Kim Hardy/PA)

Other notable credits include The Enchanting World Of Hinge And Bracket, Peak Practice, Common As Muck, Doctors, and Brookside.

On hearing the news, actor Neil Hurst said it was a “sad day”.

He tweeted: “Beyond sad to hear that my ol’ pal Duggie Brown has passed away.

“One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business.”

British comic Tommy Cannon also tweeted: “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man – thinking of all your friends and family.”

He was the brother of Coronation Street actress Lynne Perrie, who shot to fame playing Ivy Tilsley for 15 years and who died in 2006.

Brown, who played Ted Spear in Coronation Street, was inducted into the Grand Order of Water Rats charitable organisation and in 2020 took on the title King Rat.

