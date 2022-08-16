Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 6:11 pm
Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)

A new series of Have I Got News For You will begin with a special episode marking Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister.

The 64th season of the BBC One programme will return earlier than usual due to the broadcaster’s coverage of the World Cup from late November.

The first episode of the TV quiz show, airing on the evening of Mr Johnson’s departure on September 2, is titled Have I Got News For Boris – A Special Tribute.

Jack Dee
Jack Dee will host the show (Hat Trick Productions/PA)

It will feature a romp through the Prime Minister’s career and his “distinctive contribution to British politics”, it was announced.

Mr Johnson announced on July 7 that he would stand down as Prime Minister after the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the cabinet sparked a mass exodus of more than 50 MPs.

He tried to defy his critics and carry on in office but the resignations continued until he was forced to announce his departure.

Have I Got News For You
Team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton (Ray Burmistan/Hat Trick Productions/PA)

Comedian Jack Dee will be guest hosting the episode, with journalist Janet Street-Porter and comedian Phil Wang joining team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

The new series of Have I Got News For You will return to BBC One on September 2 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

University Challenge’s host Jeremy Paxman with the 2013 University Of Manchester team (BBC/PA)
University Challenge: Seven memorable moments from over the years
Jeremy Paxman has announced he is stepping down as host of University Challenge after 28 years (BBC/Granada Media/PA)
Who’s in the running to replace Jeremy Paxman as host of University Challenge?
Jeremy Paxman, who is leaving University Challenge (PA)
Jeremy Paxman stepping down as University Challenge host after 28 years
Duggie Brown (Rui Vieira/PA)
Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82
Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star
Jameela Jamil says she cannot believe she has gone “from Hollyoaks to Hollywood” as she prepares to join the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) for the upcoming She-Hulk series (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Jameela Jamil has gone ‘from Hollyoaks to Hollywood’ as she joins Marvel
(Ollie Upton/HBO/PA)
Steve Toussaint says he received racist abuse after House Of The Dragon casting
Sir David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off the Pembrokeshire coast in Wales (Alex Board/Silverback Films/BBC/PA)
Sir David Attenborough to present BBC series focusing on the British Isles
(Ian West/PA)
House Of The Dragon cast dazzle at UK premiere in London
Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine attend the House of Dragon premiere at Leicester Square Gardens in London (Ian West/PA)
Rhys Ifans agreed to star in House Of The Dragon to work with Matt…

More from Press and Journal

Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0
Aberdeen Mela will be returning for the first time in three years. Supplied by Aberdeen Mela.
All you need to know about Aberdeen Mela: More than 10,000 to pack city…
0