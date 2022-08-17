ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Super Bowl will move from the BBC to ITV after the broadcaster signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL).

The BBC has been the UK home of the sport and its high-profile annual playoff final since 2015, before which Channel 4 had the broadcast rights.

The partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.

ITV coverage will begin on Friday September 9 with the first in a series of hour-long weekly shows, airing at 11.30pm.

The 2022 NFL season begins the previous night when defending champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.

Presenter Laura Woods will host alongside two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former player Jason Bell.

ITV will air the season finale, Super Bowl LVII, live from Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday February 12, as well as two of the season’s three London games.

The climax of the NFL season, the Super Bowl is also known for its halftime shows featuring some of music’s biggest stars, with recent acts including The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

Shakira is among the music superstars to have performed during the Super Bowl halftime show (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

Henry Hodgson, managing director of NFL UK, added: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country.

“We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”

Woods said: “I’ve been a fan of the NFL for many years, so, with the new season just weeks away, I’m thrilled to be part of the team that will bring ITV viewers its best action and biggest stories each week.”

ITV’s NFL programming will also be broadcast on STV in Scotland and Virgin Media in Ireland.