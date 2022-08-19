‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle: Comedy is being neutralised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle: Comedy is being neutralised

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 9:41 am
Vicki Michelle arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The actress has said comedy is being ‘nuked’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Vicki Michelle arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The actress has said comedy is being ‘nuked’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle has said “comedy is being neutralised – or nuked” as she defended the popular 1980s BBC wartime comedy series.

The actress, 71, played waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche in the show which ran for nine series, ending in 1992, but which remains one of Britain’s best-loved sitcoms.

Her waitress character was the mistress of cafe owner Rene Artois, played by the late Gorden Kaye in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War.

‘Allo ‘Allo! Photocall – Elstree Studios
Yvette Carte-Blanche (Vicki Michelle) and Gestapo officer Private Helga Geerhart (Kim Hartman) on the set at Elstree Studios (Adam Butler/PA)

The series returned for a special in 2007. Reports said that last year re-run episodes were given an ‘offensiveness warning’.

Michelle, who appears in the Channel 5 documentary, ‘Allo ‘Allo!: 40 Years of Laughter, told the Daily Mirror: “Comedy is being neutralised – or nuked.

“I think 80% of this country would love comedy like ‘Allo ‘Allo! to be made again, so 20% might take aversion to some of the content.

“But people eff, blind and use the c-word on telly and that’s considered fine.

“And on reality TV people make love under a sheet, and that’s fine.

“There was none of that in ‘Allo ‘Allo!.

“We stayed covered up, embraced instead of kissed and used nicknames which were used during wartime when the series was set.

“I don’t think there’s anything in there that would upset a normal person.”

Collect 99/Gorden Kaye
The late Gorden Kaye (Tony Harris/PA)

Michelle, who has also appeared in Emmerdale and Doctors, added: “‘Allo ‘Allo! didn’t send up anyone in particular – we sent up everyone: German, French, English.

“In fact, this is how co-writer David Croft described the characters: ‘The Germans were kinky, the French were randy and the English were stupid.’ So I think we came off worse.

“It was a family show where the adults got the double entendres and the children just thought the situations were funny.

“You can see someone on telly in a bikini and their boobs out.”

‘Allo ‘Allo! followed Kaye’s character Rene as he risked his life to help the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis.

Carmen Silvera starred as his wife Edith, Richard Gibson as Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Arthur Bostrom as Officer Crabtree, whose mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting ‘Good moaning’.

A long-running joke had Rene hiding a painting, The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies, inside a garlic sausage.

Kaye died in 2017 at the age of 75.

