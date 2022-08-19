Love Island star partners with Thames Valley Police for women’s safety campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island star partners with Thames Valley Police for women’s safety campaign

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:27 pm
Sharon Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to help tackle violence against women and girls (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to help tackle violence against women and girls (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has partnered with Thames Valley Police to raise awareness of the work the force is doing to tackle violence against women and girls.

The 26-year-old found fame on the seventh series of hit ITV2 dating show last year and has since used her public platform to campaign for women’s safety.

Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to create content from behind the scenes at the force to give the public an insight into how they respond to sexual assault and rape offences and increase awareness of how to report such crimes to the police

The partnership is aimed at young people who may be less inclined to engage with the police

Speaking about the project on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Gaffka said: “90% of my following is predominantly young female, and I’m also part of that group of women that has a very turbulent relationship with the police and sometimes find it hard to trust the police, especially with stories that we’ve seen in recent times.

“So for me, it’s a learning curve to understand first-hand a bit more about what policing can do and how to potentially rebuild that trust between policing and young women.

“And also, I found that with other campaigns and other pieces of work I’ve been doing, a lot of young women are very forthcoming with a lot of things to me that they wouldn’t be to somebody else.

“So for me, it’s trying to bridge that gap as well as learning myself.”

Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, who appeared alongside Gaffka on the programme, said: “We wanted to work with Sharon because we thought it was a unique opportunity for us in Thames Valley to reach a younger audience.

“Sharon works really well with younger people and you will probably know that policing sometimes finds it really difficult to speak to young women and girls and we want to work with Sharon to encourage women and girls who are victims of sexual violence to report their concerns.”

Earlier this year Gaffka endorsed the Stamp Out Spiking campaign and spoke publicly about her experience of being spiked, which led to her being found unconscious in a toilet cubicle in 2020.

The reality star encouraged better education on spiking and at the time told Good Morning Britain: “I was victim to being cast as being too drunk as opposed to being spiked… I have always advocated for better education around the subject of spiking because there are great things on the market that can deter people, especially with lids on drinks.

“My fear is that they will just move on to a different way of spiking so it won’t just become drink spiking, and we are seeing it more with spiking by injection.

“I think go down the educational route to show people what symptoms of spiking look like.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday morning on ITV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix hit Sex Education for its fourth series (Netflix/PA)
Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)
Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91
Bruce Montague (Alamy/PA)
Butterflies actor Bruce Montague dies aged 83
Jacqueline Jossa will open up about her experience with painful periods in a new ITVBe documentary series (Ian West/PA)
Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series
Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty (BBC/PA)
Line Of Duty series seven could be ‘three or four episodes’, says Adrian Dunbar
Vicki Michelle arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The actress has said comedy is being ‘nuked’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle: Comedy is being neutralised
Tom Sturridge, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie arrives for the world premiere of The Sandman (Ian West/PA)
Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode
Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming
Millie Mackintosh said she began taking medication after becoming “more anxious than ever” during lockdown (PA)
Millie Mackintosh started medication after anxiety began ‘consuming’ thoughts
Zoe Ball will be one of three judges on More4’s Garden of the Year (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0