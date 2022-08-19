Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 4:33 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 4:43 pm
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)

Star of British television sitcoms Josephine Tewson has died aged 91, her agent has confirmed.

Tewson, best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, died on Thursday night at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry.

A statement from her agent Jean Diamond of Diamond Management said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91.”

Born in Hampstead, London, in 1931, Tewson attended grammar school before enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), from which she graduated in 1952.

Minor parts came her way during the 1960s in shows such as Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show.

The decade also saw her regularly appear in sketches alongside comedians Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker in Hark At Barker and Frost On Sunday.

She also played Edna Hawkins in the first six series of the ITV sitcom Shelley, which aired during the ’80s and early ’90s.

However, she was best known for playing the pragmatic Elizabeth Warden, neighbour and reluctant confidant of social-climbing snob Hyacinth Bucket in the much-loved BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

Roy Clarke was the writer behind the show and also provided Tewson with her most memorable late career role, playing Miss Davenport in Last Of The Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010.

In 2012, Tewson launched her one-woman show, titled Still Keeping Up Appearances? and toured across the UK.

Former EastEnders actress Debbie Arnold, 67, was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: “So sad we lost 2 wonderful people firstly Bruce Montague and now 2 days later – Josephine Tewson.

“@JudyBuxton7 and I had the honour of travelling the world and Uk with these comedy greats ending up in the West End. We had such fun. I adored Jo”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

The wife of late actor John Challis, Carol, shared an image of her husband and Tewson starring together in Last Of The Summer Wine.

She wrote: “Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix hit Sex Education for its fourth series (Netflix/PA)
Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed
Bruce Montague (Alamy/PA)
Butterflies actor Bruce Montague dies aged 83
Sharon Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to help tackle violence against women and girls (Ian West/PA)
Love Island star partners with Thames Valley Police for women’s safety campaign
Jacqueline Jossa will open up about her experience with painful periods in a new ITVBe documentary series (Ian West/PA)
Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series
Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line Of Duty (BBC/PA)
Line Of Duty series seven could be ‘three or four episodes’, says Adrian Dunbar
Vicki Michelle arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. The actress has said comedy is being ‘nuked’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Allo ‘Allo! star Vicki Michelle: Comedy is being neutralised
Tom Sturridge, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie arrives for the world premiere of The Sandman (Ian West/PA)
Illustrious list of stars feature in The Sandman surprise two-part bonus episode
Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming
Millie Mackintosh said she began taking medication after becoming “more anxious than ever” during lockdown (PA)
Millie Mackintosh started medication after anxiety began ‘consuming’ thoughts
Zoe Ball will be one of three judges on More4’s Garden of the Year (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Ball: I’m embracing all of life and its adventures in my 50s

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0