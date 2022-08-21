Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:05 am
(Guy Levy/BBC)
(Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate 100 years of the BBC with a special themed week and the flagship entertainment series will also return to Blackpool after a two-year absence, it has been revealed.

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The series launches on September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the BBC 100 themed week announced alongside returning favourites like Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton was announced as the 15th and final celebrity contestant (BBC/PA)

The series returning to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic will be a highlight on the show calendar.

The ballroom, which dates back to 1894, is ready to welcome more Strictly dancing feet after its floor recently had its most extensive restoration in 30 years.

Memorable Strictly moments from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom over the years include 2016’s entrance by former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, who was lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dance floor to jive with Katya Jones to the Jerry Lee Lewis hit Great Balls Of Fire.

Another talked-about Blackpool moment includes Ann Widdecombe’s Samba alongside professional partner Anton Du Beke in 2010, which saw the pair both dressed in bright yellow and resulted in the former Tory MP earning the night’s lowest score of 13 out of 40.

The BBC celebrates its centenary this year, and the themed episode will see Strictly couples “either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services”, the BBC said.

Also on the menu are two routines by the Strictly professionals, with one of them dedicated to the BBC’s Natural History Programming, and the other which will see the professionals “crashing” some flagship BBC shows.

The celebrity line-up this year includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Anderson, a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show presenting the travel bulletins, will dance as part of a same-sex partnership this year, following in the steps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones who danced together in 2020 and Johannes Radebe and Bake Off’s John Whaite making the final in the 2021 series.

Strictly Come Dancing
Anton Du Beke returns to the judging panel this year following news of Bruno Tonioli’s exit (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Head judge Shirley Ballas returns this year alongside judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, with Du Beke becoming a regular fixture on the judging panel following Bruno Tonioli’s exit.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said: “We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

“It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool.”

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will also resume their roles as the show’s hosts this series.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 17.

