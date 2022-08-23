Channel 4 renews Jack Rooke’s comedy Big Boys for second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 renews Jack Rooke’s comedy Big Boys for second series

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 11:09 am
Big Boys (Channel 4/PA)
Big Boys (Channel 4/PA)

Jack Rooke’s comedy Big Boys has been renewed by Channel 4 for a second series.

The programme, about two mismatched young men who strike up an unlikely friendship at university, stars Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn alongside Jon Pointing.

It will return to screens after the original six-part series, based on an autobiographical stage show by Rooke, won praise for its handling of bereavement, love and male friendship.

NME Awards 2020 – London
Dylan Llewellyn (David Parry/PA)

Creator and writer Rooke said: “The response to Big Boys series one has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for, the fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mum’s lives (she got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!).

“And so after a huge spitroast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me and my mates to mine for comic material so get ready for an even more cringe second year at Brent University.”

Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “I’m so happy to confirm that Big Boys is returning.

“This is one of my first commissions as head of comedy at Channel 4 and it fits squarely into what I think makes the greatest comedy; so much heart blended with so much silliness.

“Jack is a very special person I can’t wait for what’s to come in series two.”

It comes as Channel 4 announced two new competition format TV shows.

From Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, Rise & Fall is described by the broadcaster as a “major new social experiment that explores the gap between the haves and the have-nots” and will see members of the public living in a glamorous “Succession-like” world.

They will be divided between an opulent penthouse and a basement workplace, and compete across 18 episodes to rise up the ranks to claim a cash prize.

Alf Lawrie, head of factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Society is made up of the haves and the have nots, those who have power and those who don’t.

“In this fascinating new reality format, we’re going to see how power is gained, what happens when power is lost and how the quest for power can bring out the best or worst in people.”

Six-part series Alone, meanwhile, will see 10 contestants dropped into the remote northern Canadian wilderness, where each must survive entirely alone.

Made by The Garden, the series will see see the contestants equipped with only a handful of basic tools.

They will face the elements and wild animals including bears, moose and wolverines, all while filming their adventure themselves, and whoever lasts longest will win £100,000.

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor of factual entertainment for Channel 4, said: “In one of the most inhospitable locations on earth, the cast will not only have to battle the elements and hostile wildlife, but also themselves, facing adversity with no camera crew, no producers and no catering trucks on standby.

“It will provide a fascinating insight into the human spirit and what it takes to survive against all the odds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram (Ian West/PA)
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel 4/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is returning to screens (Channel 4/PA)
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet
Genevieve Barr is set to star in new Channel 4 drama I.D. (PA)
Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr
Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce of Fake Or Fortune? (Anna Gordon/BBC Studios/PA)
Painting on bedroom wall uncovered as rare collaborative piece by Ben Nicholson
Amazon has given fans a final glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power ahead of the series launch (Prime Video/PA)
Final look at new LOTR series ahead of its highly anticipated release
Robert Rinder (Ian West/PA)
Robert Rinder on why he feels ‘justice is meaningless’ without legal aid support
Laura Kuenssberg in British Vogue, September 2022 (British Vogue/PA)
Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation
James Corden gifted special Hibachi ‘grilling desk’ on air for his birthday (Rick Findler/PA)
James Corden gifted special ice-cream desk on air for 44th birthday
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview (Richard Lewisohn/BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby: I don’t believe Diana was coerced into giving Bashir interview

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0