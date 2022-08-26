Ofcom will take steps to ensure merged BBC News channel serves UK audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofcom will take steps to ensure merged BBC News channel serves UK audiences

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 11:58 am
BBC (Ian West/PA)
BBC (Ian West/PA)

Ofcom said it will “if necessary, take steps” to ensure the merged BBC News channel continues to compete fairly and deliver for audiences in the UK.

In July, it was announced BBC News and BBC World News will merge to create a single 24-hour TV channel, which will be called BBC News, expecting to launch in April 2023.

The new channel will be broadcast from London during the day and then Singapore and Washington DC and will serve UK and international audiences, the BBC previously said.

Refurbished BBC studio
BBC News studio (Jeff Overs/PA)

The broadcaster has not released detailed proposals for the channel but it is expected to provide coverage of global breaking news and a domestic-only stream for specific news events.

Ofcom sets an Operating Licence with requirements to ensure that audiences across the UK are well served by the BBC and that the corporation delivers its remit.

On Friday, the media watchdog said it is currently “consulting with stakeholders” on how best to adapt the Operating Licence to allow the BBC to undertake the necessary transformation while “continuing to deliver high quality distinctive content for UK audiences”.

“We have not yet seen detailed delivery plans for the merged channel and how the BBC will continue to serve UK audiences and deliver its remit,” Ofcom said.

Ofcom
(Yui Mok/PA)

“In particular, we expect the BBC to be clear about how it plans to ensure that BBC News will continue to provide high quality UK news.

“If we have concerns, we can impose conditions in the Operating Licence relating specifically to BBC News and how it must serve UK audiences.”

The regulator said that it has no reason to expect a change to BBC News would have a “significant adverse impact on competition in the UK”.

It added: “We have regular engagement with the BBC on all aspects of its operations and we will continue to develop our understanding of the detail of these proposals.

“Should any issues of concern arise we will work with the BBC to address them, and if necessary, take steps under either our performance or competition powers to ensure the BBC continues to compete fairly and deliver for audiences in the UK.”

