Game Of Thrones prequel to return for a second series after 'ratings hit'

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 5:07 pm
The cast at the House of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)
The cast at the House of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)

House Of The Dragon starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine will be returning for a second season, Sky has said.

The fantasy tale is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The HBO drama chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Following the successful launch of the prequel, the series’ return was confirmed for a second instalment on Friday.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky, said: “House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values.

“We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and Now.”

Ex-Time Lord and The Crown star Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The big-name series also stars D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Eve Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon in the new series, while Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her on-screen father and hand of the king, Otto Hightower.

Line Of Duty, Doctor Who and Death In Paradise actor Steve Toussaint, plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

