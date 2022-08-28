First glimpse as James Nesbitt reprises veteran detective on drama Bloodlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First glimpse as James Nesbitt reprises veteran detective on drama Bloodlands

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:04 am
James Nesbitt is returning as the veteran detective with a secret in the drama series Bloodlands (HTM Television/Steffan Hill/PA)
James Nesbitt is returning as the veteran detective with a secret in the drama series Bloodlands (HTM Television/Steffan Hill/PA)

The first official images have been released of James Nesbitt back on the shores of Strangford Lough as the veteran detective with a secret.

The gritty detective drama Bloodlands is set to return to the small screen next month for its second series.

To whet the fan’s appetites for the scenes watched by millions, nine photographs from the upcoming episodes have been released.

James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick and Charlene McKenna as Niamh McGovern in the second series of Bloodlands (HTM Television/Steffan Hill/PA)

They reveal that not only is Nesbitt returning to play the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick in his native Northern Ireland, but that Peaky Blinders star Charlene McKenna will also be back as his colleague DS Niamh McGovern.

Victoria Smurfit joins the cast in season two as Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

The first series set the scene with the murder of a crooked accountant threatening to unravel the threads to reveal Brannick’s identity as legendary assassin, Goliath.

Viewers were left to wonder what lengths Brannick will go to in order to keep his legacy intact.

The first series of Bloodlands launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers, and was Northern Ireland’s most-watched BBC drama launch on record.

Victoria Smurfit will return to reprise her role as Olivia Foyle in the second series of Bloodlands (HTM Television/Steffan Hill/PA)

The second series was filmed in Belfast and around Strangford Lough in Co Down.

The BBC and HTM Television production is produced by Christopher Hall and directed by Jon East and Audrey Cooke.

The second series of Bloodlands will air on BBC One and iPlayer this September.

