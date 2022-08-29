Love Island’s Luca Bish makes it official with Gemma Owen in lavish proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Luca Bish makes it official with Gemma Owen in lavish proposal

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 5:17 pm
Love Island contestants Luca Bish and Gemma Owen (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island contestants Luca Bish and Gemma Owen (Yui Mok/PA)

Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend in an elaborate celebration.

The 23-year-old fishmonger was one of the original contestants on the eighth series of the ITV dating show and came second with the 19-year-old daughter of former England striker Michael Owen.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bish led Owen through a corridor adorned with red roses, candles, red balloons and rose petals to a swimming pool in which the words “Be my girlfriend” floated.

Owen could be seen to mouth the words “Oh my God” before Bish handed her a red Cartier bag containing a bangle which he helped put on her wrist.

The lavish proposal also included tea lights dotted around the pool and a cellist playing music while the pair embraced.

Posting pictures of their celebrations, Owen wrote: “Finally official. Thank you @lucabish for such a special night!”

The couple’s Love Island co-stars were among those sending messages on social media including Ikenna Ekwonna who said “Finally” while Andrew Le Page wrote: “About time”.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu also commented: “Luca did well. Congratulations”.

During their stint on Love Island, Owen insisted she wanted the approval of her family before taking the next step and making their relationship official.

Bish and Owen secured 14.5% of the public vote in the Love Island final, putting them behind the show’s winners Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who triumphed with 63.7%, according to ITV.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Le Page also made it to the final of the dating series, coming third and fourth respectively.

