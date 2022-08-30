I was always aiming at something like this: Sir Lenny Henry on LOTR series joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I was always aiming at something like this: Sir Lenny Henry on LOTR series joy

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 8:41 pm
Sir Lenny Henry attending the global premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry attending the global premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has reflected on his role in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings series The Rings Of Power, saying: “I was always aiming at something like this.”

The 64-year-old comedian and actor, best known for his lively, humorous roles, stars as Sadoc Burrows in the new series inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes.

Reflecting on his transition from solo comedian to seasoned actor, Sir Lenny told the PA news agency: “I’d been doing comedy since I was 16 years old, and then I did Othello and then The Comedy of Errors at the National Theatre… I wanted to work with great scripts.

“You know, I think when you do Shakespeare you kind of go, you want to do good things.

“So that was my goal, to be in things, where I could be in a good thing with other people that were good.

“To me, the change happened in the last 10 to 15 years, and I was always aiming at something like this.”

Speaking at the premiere for the highly anticipated show, which launches on Amazon Prime on September 2, Sir Lenny shared his love for forming “little families” with each project he is a part of.

“I think the change from being a solo comedian to being an actor with groups of people and forming these little families continually, made me realise that I wanted to be connected with other people, with other actors,” he said.

The series, which sees an almost unrecognisable Sir Lenny as a Harfoot – a Hobbit predecessor – is set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books and follows the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Sir Lenny added: “This is a big show, so if you’re not going to enjoy this you might as well go home, so I’m really enjoying myself.”

Sir Lenny’s co-star and the series’ standout star Morfydd Clark, who debuts as Galadriel, shared how she took inspiration from Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of the powerful royal elf in Peter Jackson’s movies.

“I just used that performance, by one of the greatest actresses in the world, as a guide that that’s where (Galadriel) was going,” the 33-year-old told PA.

She added: “And that was quite comforting, and interesting, because she has thousands of years to go before she gets there… and gets a very special ring, and so things are going to change.

“So it’s nice knowing that, in the end, she’s going to be okay.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power premiere – London
Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel in the upcoming The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Yui Mok/PA)

Robert Aramayo, who portrays Elrond in The Rings Of Power, revealed he initially found the prospect of starring in the series “scary,” before settling into his role.

“Elrond is an intimidating character, and Tolkien is an intimidating universe, and so it’s scary,” he said.

“I guess that’s always the first step, to be like, here we go.”

Despite admitting he felt pressure because of the level of The Lord Of The Rings fandom that already exists, Aramayo, 29, added: “What matters, what’s important, is the work and that’s what you focus on.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power begins on Amazon Prime on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

