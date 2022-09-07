Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 9:49 pm
Penny Polar Bear introduces her two mothers (Channel 5/Peppa Pig/PA)
Penny Polar Bear introduces her two mothers (Channel 5/Peppa Pig/PA)

Children’s TV show Peppa Pig has added a lesbian couple to its cast of characters for the first time.

In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, which aired on Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny the polar bear introduced her two mothers.

In the scene, Peppa Pig and her classmates are asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.

Each student has their turn to introduce the family members they have drawn and describe their job and characteristics.

Penny sketches a portrait of her family and draws two female polar bears wearing dresses.

As she draws, she tells her classmates: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy.

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Teacher Madame Gazelle responds: “Lovely, Penny.”

Penny’s mothers are then shown at the end of the episode arriving with the other parents to pick up their children after school has finished.

Many viewers took to social media to praise the decision to show an LGBT+ family for the first time in the cartoon show’s history.

One twitter user wrote: “THIS is how young children should be taught about inclusion.

“We don’t need to talk to them about sexuality. Just show all types of families. They’ll understand the rest when it’s appropriate.”

Another person tweeted: “An autistic character in Thomas the Tank Engine and a kid with two mums in Peppa Pig … it’s been a good day for representation!”

Children’s TV show Thomas & Friends, also shown on Channel 5, will introduce its first autistic character who has been created in collaboration with autistic writers and organisations.

The character called Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia and will be seen in future episodes of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go! from September 21 at 7am.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and has since become available in more than 180 territories.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

