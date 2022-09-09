Sir David Attenborough remembers the Queen: ‘The whole nation is bereaved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Attenborough remembers the Queen: ‘The whole nation is bereaved’

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 1:08 pm
The Queen and Sir David Attenborough in 2019 (PA)
The Queen and Sir David Attenborough in 2019 (PA)

Sir David Attenborough has joined other influential figures in paying tribute to the Queen, saying she had an “extraordinary ability to put you at your ease”.

The environmentalist and broadcaster, who was first knighted by the Queen in 1985, has a long history and a strong relationship with the royal family, including the Queen, with whom he shared a strong rapport.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Sir David said: “If there was a technical hitch, she wanted to know what it was, and if it had a funny side, she was quick to see the joke.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy
The Queen and Sir David Attenborough during an event at Buckingham Palace , London, to showcase forestry projects that have been dedicated to the new conservation initiative – The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (Yui Mok/PA)

“Yet not for one second could you forget that you were in the presence of someone who had willingly accepted enormous responsibility and dedicated her life to serving the nation – that you were, in short, in the presence of royalty.

“The whole nation is bereaved.”

The 96-year-old appeared with the monarch in 2018 in a documentary programme that followed the progress of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project, a project to create a network of protected Commonwealth forests around the globe in tribute to the Queen’s service to the family of nations.

The ITV documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, featured a unique and informal conversation between the head of state and the veteran presenter, filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Awards Ceremony – Buckingham Palace
The Queen presents Sir David with the Insignia of the Order of Merit, a personal award from the Queen recognising exceptional achievements in the advancement of arts, learning, literature and science (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir David and the Queen had known each other for many years, with the broadcaster producing the Queen’s televised Christmas Day address for more than five years in the 1980s and 1990s.

With a career spanning seven decades, Sir David is a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

The veteran broadcaster also featured in a segment of the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace earlier this year, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sir David Attenborough and the Queen
Sir David Attenborough with the Queen at the Royal Institution of Great Britain (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 2020, Sir David was appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The TV figure and Queen celebrated their 90th birthdays just weeks apart in 2016.

Sir David’s milestone was marked with a special BBC One programme, Attenborough At 90, which included a tribute from William, who said at the time: “There is something very calming and sort of warm about his programmes. There is something very reassuring about seeing David Attenborough on BBC One doing his documentaries. It is part of the national psyche now.

“He’s a national treasure and it is very fitting that he is having his 90th birthday only a few weeks after the Queen.

“They are two incredible national treasures who have done so much over the years.”

The Queen in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II meets Joanna Lumley during a Reception for Contemporary British Poetry at Buckingham Palace, London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau in 2001 (Alex Brandon/AP)
Late night US talk shows devote show segments to the Queen (PA)
Sting ‘had a quiet cry’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Annual Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren paid tribute to the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Global media outlets flock to Buckingham Palace to report on news of Queen’s death (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II greets comedian David Walliams after the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (PA)
Sir Elton John leads British celebrity tributes to Queen’s ‘inspiring presence’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Emeli Sande.
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
