Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 confirms Great British Bake Off to air as scheduled

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 2:20 pm
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

The Great British Bake Off will return to screens as planned on Tuesday, Channel 4 has confirmed.

The first show of the new series, which will see another batch of amateur bakers in the famous tent for a fresh series of signature, technical and showstopper bakes, will air in its usual 8pm slot.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will return alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the fan-favourite baking competition.

It comes as many British channels including BBC One and ITV continue to make changes to their regular programming schedules during a period of mourning for the Queen.

On Friday, Channel 4 launched the new series of Gogglebox as planned, with the broadcaster saying it would bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for many of their viewers.

Channel 4 added that it had made “significant changes” to its schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.

Comedy chat show The Last Leg was due to follow on from Gogglebox on the Channel 4 schedule but the show’s presenter Adam Hills announced they had cancelled the episode as it “didn’t feel right”.

Big TV launches next week also include the return of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on September 17, but it is not yet known if that will go ahead.

Gogglebox unveils first Scottish cast members
Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe on Gogglebox (C4/Stduio Lambert/PA)

Following the death of the Queen, many broadcasters have been airing rolling news coverage interspersed with almost constant Queen-related content.

On Saturday, BBC One were airing national and regional news programmes between programmes including Picturing Elizabeth: Her Life In Images, The Queen And Us: ’50s, The Queen And Us: ’60s, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, and When The Queen Spoke To The Nation.

A special edition of The One Show: Our Queen Remembered, is also due to air at 6.45pm on Saturday.

Similar coverage is expected on Sunday, with special editions of shows including Songs Of Praise, Countryfile, and Antiques Roadshow.

Elizabeth: Her Passions & Pastimes, The Queen And Us: ’70s and The Queen And Us: ’80s will also be broadcast, ahead of the highly anticipated new series of Sir David Attenborough’s Frozen Planet II.

At 11pm, The Longest Reign: The Queen And Her People, will be shown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Mainstreet and The Woolpack pub in Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV/PA)
Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald: We are fortunate to have eco-aware Charles on the throne
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure speaks to fellow walkers during the Memory Walk at Wollaton Park in Nottingham last year (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure joining Alzheimer’s Society walk in memory of her grandmother
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter (Martin Keene/PA)
Dame Vera Lynn would be ‘terribly upset’ over Queen’s death, says her daughter
The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced (Ian West/PA)
National Television Awards among events postponed as national mourning begins
The Queen in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal/BBC Studios/PA)
The Queen expressed ‘real joy’ when acting in comedy sketches, says writer
The Queen and Sir David Attenborough in 2019 (PA)
Sir David Attenborough remembers the Queen: ‘The whole nation is bereaved’
Queen Elizabeth II meets Joanna Lumley during a Reception for Contemporary British Poetry at Buckingham Palace, London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley remembers the Queen as ‘all that was kind and fair’
Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau in 2001 (Alex Brandon/AP)
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82
Late night US talk shows devote show segments to the Queen (PA)
Late night US talk shows devote segments to the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
(C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0