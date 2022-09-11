EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: September 11, 2022, 5:42 pm
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)

EastEnders will return to BBC One after days of suspended programming in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The broadcaster will continue to air rolling news coverage on Monday with a BBC News special filling regular TV slots alongside HM The King: Westminster Tributes and Scotland: A Service For HM The Queen.

However, fan-favourite soap EastEnders will return to BBC One at 8.30pm, having been moved from its usual channel on Friday alongside Homes Under The Hammer and Bargain Hunt which aired on BBC Two.

EastEnders
Shane Richie as Alfie Moon (BBC/PA)

The highly-anticipated episode will see Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, return to Walford on the wedding day of Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell, played by Jessie Wallace and Steve McFadden.

The soap famously has royal links. In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set as well as June Brown.

The monarch stepped behind the bar at the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen during her visit to Elstree Studios (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Similarly, this year, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance on the soap.

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running BBC soap opera.

On Monday, Antiques Roadshow, Flog It! and Glorious Gardens From Above will air on BBC Two to make room for Queen-related content.

Platinum Jubilee
An episode of EastEnders featuring Charles and Camilla (BBC/PA)

HM The King: Westminster Tributes on BBC One will offer an hour of live coverage of King Charles’ visit to the Palace of Westminster while Scotland: A Service For HM The Queen covers Charles’ visit to Scotland, where he attends a service for the Queen.

The channel will also show Scotland: The Vigil offering coverage from St Giles’ Cathedral where the Queen’s children stand vigil in tribute and a special edition of The One Show titled Our Queen Remembered.

Meanwhile on ITV, Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will air from 6am until 10am in place of Martin’s Money Mondays, which is to be followed by an ITV news special titled The King’s Tour – Westminster.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will host a special This Morning from 11am, featuring stories and memories from people who encountered the Queen during her reign, the broadcaster said.

At 1pm, ITV will air Queen Elizabeth II: Lying At Rest which will be broadcast throughout the afternoon before Tipping Point, The Chase and Coronation Street returns to the channel.

The Coronation Street episode that will air was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The broadcaster will also air an extended ITV News at Ten programme, it said.

