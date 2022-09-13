The Crown series one has entered Netflix global top 10, streamer reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown series one has entered Netflix global top 10, streamer reveals

By Press Association
September 13, 2022, 8:02 pm Updated: September 13, 2022, 8:30 pm
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London (PA)
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London (PA)

The first series of The Crown has entered the Netflix global top 10 for the week of September 5-11, it has been revealed.

The series landed in seventh position for TV shows in the English language, with nearly 17.6 million hours viewed globally.

The weekly post stated: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers.

The Crown Premiere – London
Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

“Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which entered the list for the first time in the seventh spot with 17.57 million hours viewed.”

Claire Foy starred as the Queen in the first series, which debuted to rave reviews in November 2016, alongside Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill.

The series followed the Queen from her marriage to Philip in 1947 to the resignation of her first prime minister, Churchill, in 1955.

It also took in the death of King George VI and the Queen’s subsequent ascension to the throne.

Vanessa Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret and much of the series was also devoted to telling the story of her romance with RAF officer Peter Townsend.

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of the Queen last Thursday.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed: “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.”

The upcoming fifth series of the lavish royal drama, currently due to air in November, will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Crown was due to end after its fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth.

Elsewhere on the Netflix global top 10 for TV in English, the newly released fifth series of Karate Kid spin-off drama, Cobra Kai, placed first with 106,700,000 hours viewed.

Limited thriller series Devil In Ohio came in second with 70,810,000 views while sci-fi show The Imperfects took third with 24,070,000.

New dating show Dated And Related placed fourth, dark fantasy drama The Sandman, which is based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics series, took fifth and legal drama Partner Track came in sixth.

While the fourth series of hit sci-fi show Stranger Things placed after The Crown in eighth with 16,560,000 hours viewed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

The actors, both co-chairmen of Wrexham Football club, teamed up with awareness organisation Lead From Behind to share details of their procedures (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share details of ‘life-saving’ colonoscopies
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match
Global media outlets announce plans for Queen’s funeral coverage (Paul Childs/PA)
Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral
The Great British Bake Off of Matt, Paul, Prue and Noel (Channel 4/PA)
First baker eliminated as Great British Bake Off returns for new series
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May attend the Accession Council ceremony (PA)
Sense of duty embodied by Queen being lost, warns May
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Jesse Armstrong declares ‘a big week for successions’ following top Emmy win
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards( Mark Terrill/AP)
In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win (Mark Terrill/AP)
Lizzo gives emotional speech on representation following Emmy win
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards

More from Press and Journal

The council hopes the new hubs will make council services more accessible.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
Drakies Primary School
Inverness teacher removed from register after grabbing child and turning up to work smelling…
0
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support
0
CR0020107 Highland League game - Inverurie Locos (red) v Fraserburgh (black). Picture of Jamie Michie with the ball. Picture by Kenny Elrick 06/03/2020
Inverurie's Jamie Michie on comeback trail in the Scottish Cup
0