‘Cruel’ ex-BBC DJ Alex Belfield jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Cruel’ ex-BBC DJ Alex Belfield jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine online

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 1:40 pm
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court during his trial (PA)
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court during his trial (PA)

A “cruel” former BBC local radio presenter has been jailed for five years and 26 weeks for stalking broadcasters including Jeremy Vine.

Alex Belfield, 42, who “weaponised the internet”, was last month found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of waging a relentless campaign, with TV’s Mr Vine subjected to an “avalanche of hatred”.

Mr Vine labelled him “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” during a trial, which heard he repeatedly posted or sent abusive messages, videos and emails.

Alex Belfield court case
TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine arriving at Nottingham Crown Court during the trial (PA)

Jurors accepted Belfield caused serious alarm or distress to two victims and found him guilty of “simple” stalking in relation to Channel 5 and BBC Radio 2 presenter Mr Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany.

BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Keith was left suicidal by a “tsunami of hate”, the trial was also told.

Mr Vine gave evidence against Belfield, of Mapperley, Nottingham, telling jurors: “This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.”

Likening watching Belfield’s videos to swimming in sewage, Mr Vine said of the defendant’s conduct: “It felt like I had a fish hook in my face and my flesh was being torn, and the only way to avoid further pain was to stay completely still.”

Jurors convicted Belfield of four charges committed between 2012 and 2021.

Mr Justice Saini, sentencing on Friday, told Belfield, who sat taking notes in the dock: “Your offences are so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

He said a pre-sentence report showed that while Belfield “fully acknowledges the distress to victims”, it also “highlights you still appear to focus on the impact on you and feel in certain respects you’ve been unfairly treated”.

The judge told Belfield that while not “traditional stalking”, his “methods were just as effective a way of intimidating victims and in many ways much harder to deal with”.

He said there was “no escape” for Belfield’s victims until bail conditions were imposed ahead of his trial, and agreed with Mr Vine’s characterisation that the ex-DJ had “weaponised the internet” against his targets.

Belfield, who has 361,000 followers on his YouTube channel, The Voice Of Reason, and 43,000 on Twitter, directed his attacks via social media “in highly negative and often abusive terms”, the judge said.

His aim was, in his own words, to “haunt” his victims, and he deployed his “army of followers” to pile on with abusive messages to those targeted, said Mr Justice Saini.

“Online stalkers like you have an ability to recruit an army of followers whose conduct massively expands the effect of your stalking,” he said.

Mr Justice Saini added: “You made communications which had serious impacts on the private lives of the complainants, with distressing effects on their mental and physical health.

“You are entitled to hold and express views but you are not entitled to destroy the personal lives of your victims through online harassment.”

Alex Belfield court case
The former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield at a previous court hearing (PA)

In Mr Keith’s case, the abuse was sustained over nine years, with the judge saying “he had no escape” from Belfield, who made up and repeated a wholly “false and scandalous” allegation about his former friend.

The judge referred to the victim’s “graphic and distressing evidence” in court about the impact of Belfield’s “campaign of harassment”, and how he had been “just seconds away” from dying by suicide.

Mr Justice Saini said: “You made this highly successful and confident radio presenter lose all joy in life and turned him into a shell.

“He was terrified of you.

“I find you intended to maximise Mr Keith’s distress.”

Another of Belfield’s victims was a videographer targeted after tweeting his disgust at one of the defendant’s YouTube videos, sending a foetal scan to the man – and trying to contact his then-pregnant wife.

Belfield was also convicted of the “simple” stalking of theatre blogger Philip Dehany, who suffered a “vicious campaign of abuse”.

Belfield rang Mr Dehany’s parents’ home, where he was shielding during lockdown, and recorded the call for his subscribers while speaking to Mr Dehany’s mother.

The judge described Mr Dehany’s mother as “robust” for the way she dealt calmly with Belfield, telling her: “Everybody needs a mother like you.”

Mr Justice Saini said: “It was an outrageous and cruel act to call her and make a recording”, which Belfield later used as content on his channel.

Mr Vine was subjected to false and baseless claims relating to the supposed theft of £1,000, the court heard.

Mr Justice Saini said Belfield “developed a fixation in pursuing Mr Vine with a campaign of abuse”, with the broadcaster having to warn his wife and children to “watch out” for the defendant, especially after his home address was published by his followers.

Mr Vine faced “a torrent of abuse online”, including “thousands” of social media messages from Belfield’s followers “and personal threats”.

As well as jailing Belfield, Mr Justice Saini issued indefinite restraining orders banning the DJ from contacting his victims.

Similar orders in favour of four other individuals – the BBC’s former head of the north Rozina Breen, former BBC Radio Leeds presenters Liz Green and Stephanie Hirst and BBC executive Helen Thomas – were also made.

Belfield looked pale as he was led down to the cells as more than 20 of his supporters watched silently from the public gallery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch
David Beckham was among those in the queue to see the Queen lying in stage (Elena Giuliano/PA)
David Beckham’s tribute to the Queen after queuing to see her lying in state
A general view of Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bill Turnbull’s funeral recalled ‘centuries past’ like that of Philip – Reverend
King Charles with actor Owen Teale (Joe Giddens/PA)
Welsh actor Owen Teale praises Charles for his commitment to theatre
The queue at Southwark Park (James Manning/PA)
David Beckham and Susanna Reid among masses queueing for Queen’s lying in state
BBC broadcasters including Sian Williams, Charlie Stayt, Susanna Reid and Naga Munchetty were among those celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Turnbull at his funeral (Roscoe and Rutter/BBC/PA)
Broadcasting world celebrates Bill Turnbull’s life at funeral
David Beckham has been spotted queueing to pay his respects to the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
Crowds ‘forgetting to move on’ as David Beckham queues to view lying in state
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
Channel 4 to air 1953 documentary of Queen’s coronation during her state funeral
Former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield has been jailed (Jacob King/PA)
Ex-BBC DJ jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine and others during campaign of hate
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
Presenter Susanna Reid joins thousands queuing to see the Queen lying in state

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks