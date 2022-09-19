Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 8:58 pm
Sandra Oh (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Sandra Oh (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Sandra Oh said she was “proud to represent Canada” as she attended the Queen’s funeral as part of the Canadian delegation.

The actress, 51, known for her roles in US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and BBC hit series Killing Eve, was pictured inside Westminster Abbey alongside other recipients of the country’s national honours.

She joined the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada, alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Oh later shared a selection of pictures from the event and around the capital on Instagram.

“Proud to represent (Canada) w/ my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients @gregorycharlesofficiel, @marktewks, @palmerlp26 at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today,” she wrote.

The actress wore a simple black dress by Mayfair-based label Roksanda and a matching hat from Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Dignitaries arrive for the state funeral of the Queen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Oh was invested into the Order of Canada in June for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

The country’s delegation to the funeral was led by prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and also included governor general Mary Simon and former prime ministers and governors-general.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of regiments of the Canadian Armed Forces joined personnel from other Commonwealth countries for the service.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Oh, who was born in Canada to Korean parents, has received Emmy nominations for her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Part of the original cast when it first aired in 2005, she left in 2014.

She has also been nominated for her turn as MI5 analyst Eve Polastri in the BBC spy thriller Killing Eve.

Canada, where the King is now head of state, is also marking the Queen’s funeral with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral, the Anglican cathedral in Ottawa.

Other famous names attending the service included adventurer and chief scout Bear Grylls and actress Sophie Winkleman, best known for appearing in the TV series Peep Show, who is married to Lord Freddie Windsor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Members of the media outside Westminster Abbey (James Manning/PA)
Queen’s funeral draws emotion from media outlets around the world
Sir Elton John meets the Queen (Dave Thompson/PA)
Sir Elton John recalls ‘joyous and humbling’ experiences of meeting the Queen
Antony Cotton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Corrie star Antony Cotton hails armed forces after attending Queen’s funeral
David Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)
David Dimbleby follows in father’s footsteps as he leads BBC committal coverage
Edward ‘Bear’ Grylls from Ramsbury is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls says Queen’s funeral is ‘a day we will never forget’
Stephen Fry meets the Queen at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Stephen Fry and Gordon Ramsay among famous names bidding farewell to Queen
Neil Jones (Ian West/PA)
Strictly pro Neil Jones reflects on emotional lying in state experience
Penny Lancaster polices the Queen’s funeral procession (@AdamToms3/Twitter/PA)
Penny Lancaster takes to the streets to police Queen’s funeral procession
Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor arriving for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Peep Show’s Sophie Winkleman attends Queen’s funeral as member of royal family
Chief Scout Bear Grylls salutes as the Queen reviews the Queen’s Scouts at Windsor Castle in 2012 (Ben Stansall/PA)
Chief Scout Bear Grylls represents Scouts at Queen’s state funeral

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Sandra Oh (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks