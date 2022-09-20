Government reviewing ‘business case’ for privatising C4 – Culture Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government reviewing ‘business case’ for privatising C4 – Culture Secretary

By Press Association
September 20, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 12:31 pm
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)

The new Culture Secretary has cast doubt on the future of Government plans to sell off Channel 4, saying it is re-examining the “business case” to make sure “we still agree with that decision”.

The decision to take Channel 4 out of public ownership was announced under the tenure of Michelle Donelan’s predecessor Nadine Dorries, who led the controversial move during her time under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Ms Dorries announced she was standing down as Culture Secretary following Mr Johnson’s departure earlier this month, with his successor as PM, Liz Truss, naming Ms Donelan the new Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Possible Channel 4 merger
(Lewis Whyld/PA)

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Ms Truss’s government is re-examining the “business case” for the sale of Channel 4.

“We are looking especially at the business case for the sale of Channel 4 and making sure that we still agree with that decision, and that is what I am doing,” she said.

“I’m the type of politician that bases their decisions on evidence, that bases their decisions on listening and that’s what I will be doing over the coming weeks.

“I will take that approach when it comes to Channel 4 and every aspect of my brief.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, when pressed as to whether there was “a bit of room for manoeuvre” regarding the sale, she insisted: “I think it just means that I’m looking at the business case but I will update you once I’ve done so.”

Conservative leadership bid
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Donelan, who represents the Chippenham constituency, also addressed the BBC licence fee, saying she would look at it “in the round” as she declined to say whether it could be scrapped.

Appearing on Sky News, she praised the coverage of the Queen’s death and funeral by both the BBC and Sky.

But she also issued a warning to the national broadcaster over the future of the licence fee.

She said: “It is no secret that I have been a long-term sceptic of the licence fee and that we need to make sure that the BBC is sustainable in the long term. So I’m looking at this in the round.

“I’m somebody that listens, I’m somebody that decides policy based on evidence and that’s what I will be doing over the coming weeks.”

She declined to say outright whether the licence fee should be scrapped, but said rival TV services from streamers such as Netflix and Amazon raised questions about whether “the current model that the BBC uses is actually sustainable in the long term and is providing that choice element to the general public”.

In January, Ms Dorries announced that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024.

She said she wanted to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

The review was due to begin before the Commons summer recess on July 22 but was thrown into doubt after Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader.

John McVay, chief executive of Pact, the trade body for independent TV and film production companies, said: “The new Prime Minister has made it clear her priority is to drive growth.

“Privatising Channel 4 would do the opposite, endangering the future of thousands of British production companies and endangering the future prospects of a thriving industry which has a presence right across the country.

“It literally makes no sense to try and find a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist and that is why I am delighted that the new Culture Secretary has committed to re-examining the business case for privatising Channel 4.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 looks forward to working with the new Secretary of State as she examines options for Channel 4.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

