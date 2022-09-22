Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 9:03 pm
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)

Lisa Snowdon has said she is on “cloud nine” after being crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

The TV presenter, 50, triumphed after six weeks of challenges culminating in a three-course meal to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Thursday’s episode saw her go head to head with fellow finalists McFly singer Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

Lisa Snowdon with the Celebrity MasterChef trophy (BBC/PA)

After being announced as the winner, Snowdon said: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life-changing experience.

“I feel like this isn’t real. I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.

“I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine. I love it.. I love it!”

Her winning menu featured a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil, while her main course was pan-fried duck breast on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sauteed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero.

To finish, she served chocolate tart with a cigar filled with creme fraiche and sour cherries.

Torode said: “Lisa throughout this competition has taken the everyday and elevated it into something special.

“This final she dared to do something that was going to be a gamble, and the gamble paid off. Her food is fantastic.”

Wallace added: “Faint heart never lifts a MasterChef title and that is why Lisa is our Celebrity MasterChef champion.”

The final came after the celebrities travelled to Alexandra Palace in north London, the home of the BBC’s first regular public television service, to cater for an event marking the centenary of the broadcaster.

Then back in the MasterChef kitchen they had to create a dish inspired by their childhood, before finally facing the chef’s table hosted by Italian Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli.

This year’s cohort of famous names included former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

Snowdon follows in the footsteps of Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox, who triumphed last series.

