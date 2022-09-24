The Crown series five launch date confirmed as part of Netflix global fan event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Crown series five launch date confirmed as part of Netflix global fan event

By Press Association
September 24, 2022, 6:58 pm
Dominic West as Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown on Netflix (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)
Dominic West as Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown on Netflix (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

The fifth series of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown will launch on November 9, it has been announced.

The date was shared during Netflix’s Tudum global fan event, which showcased upcoming series and films from the streamer – including a sneak peek at the third series of Bridgerton, and a first-look at Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel centred on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

The Crown has traditionally launched in November, and the upcoming series will see Dominic West star as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.

The fifth series of The Crown will launch on November 9 (Netflix)

The Wire star West, 52, takes over the role of Charles from Josh O’Connor, while The Night Manager actress Debicki replaces Emma Corrin.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Lesley Manville will be Princess Margaret, following in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it will be extended to include a sixth series.

Filming on the latest series of The Crown was halted following the death of the Queen and, as a mark of respect, filming was also suspended on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The launch date was just one of many announcements made by Netflix during the Tudum event, with fans also shown a clip from Tim Burton’s Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega in the title role as spooky Wednesday Addams.

Directed by Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, the series follows 16-year-old Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy and is due to launch in November.

Fans were also treated to a clip from the second series of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed fantasy series Shadow And Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels.

