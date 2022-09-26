Hunted stars scale Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 for cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hunted stars scale Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 for cancer treatment

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 9:38 am
Celebrity Hunters Jean Pascal Barbe, James Hey and Paul Cashmore (Peak Aid/PA)
Celebrity Hunters Jean Pascal Barbe, James Hey and Paul Cashmore (Peak Aid/PA)

The stars of Channel 4’s Hunted are scaling Britain’s highest peaks to raise £50,000 to fund cancer treatment for their teammate’s wife.

The charity campaign, Peak Aid, has been organised by members of the cast to fundraise for former detective-turned-hunter George Rhoden’s wife, Dawn, who is battling pancreatic cancer.

The Channel 4 programme challenges members of the public and celebrities to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a crack team of professional chasers from the police, intelligence services and Army attempt to hunt them down.

The hunters taking part in Peak Aid will climb to the highest points in each of the 94 counties in England, Scotland and Wales – which will see them scale 91 peaks throughout September and October.

Speaking to the PA news agency from a Peak Aid event in Dorset, Mr Rhoden, 60, said: “I’ve been on Hunted for many years but the current people that are on this show have been the best people I’ve ever worked with on any programme whatsoever.

“For them to get together and do this for Dawn is an absolutely phenomenal feat and she sends her love to the whole Hunted family.”

Mrs Rhoden, 66, approached her GP in January after suffering from abdominal pains, which she assumed were due to straining herself during a fitness class.

A few weeks later she was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and was immediately put through aggressive chemotherapy programmes which lasted around three months.

Channel 4 Hunter George Rhoden with his wife Dawn.
Channel 4 Hunter George Rhoden with his wife Dawn (Peak Aid/PA)

The funds raised by Peak Aid will go towards cancer care and international treatment for Mrs Rhoden, with money also being donated to Cancer Research UK.

Mr Rhoden said: “Pancreatic cancer is probably one of the deadliest forms of cancers.

“Dawn has got to go through some more chemo because the first one didn’t work properly.

“The £50,000 we are attempting to raise through Peak Aid will help with her private care and fund the international treatments that we’re currently looking into.”

Channel 4's Hunted cast members James Hey, Nichola Tidd, Becky Mason and Jean Pascal Barbe taking part in Peak Aid.
From left, Channel 4’s Hunted cast members James Hey, Nichola Tidd, Becky Mason and Jean Pascal Barbe taking part in Peak Aid (Peak Aid/PA)

The couple, who have six children between them, met in 1996 on Mrs Rhoden’s 40th birthday and were married four years later.

Mr Rhoden described his wife as his “absolute rock” and said her strength has been an inspiration to the whole Hunted team taking part in the Peak Aid challenge.

“She’s my rock, she’s my queen and I couldn’t have gone through my police service without her,” he said.

“Dawn has been positive and resilient throughout her chemo treatment, despite having to deal with the things she’s going through.

“It’s been particularly rough for her but her resilience has been absolutely fantastic.

“Also the support of the Hunted family has enlightened her and empowered her to continue.”

The Peak Aid team has scaled 17 peaks so far, including Scafell Pike in Cumbria, Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire and Ditchling Beacon in East Sussex.

Channel 4's Hunted cast members Fay Rowland and George Rhoden,
Channel 4’s Hunted cast member Fay Rowland with George Rhoden (Peak Aid/PA)

Fellow cast member, ground hunter James Hey is leading the Peak Aid project and admitted he is “learning all the time”.

Mr Hey, 43, told PA: “Finding all the high points across the UK requires a bit of pre-planning and we’re learning all the time.

“We actually found one high point in Kent, which was in a guy’s back garden and a few of us went there last weekend.

“We’re meeting lots of wonderful people along the way and they’re all very supportive.

“Basically it’s a team effort, not just from ground hunters, but people in HQ, the companies getting onboard and the people supporting us – it’s all absolutely fantastic.”

Mr Rhoden hopes that the Peak Aid fundraiser for his wife will also raise awareness of cancer and encourage others to visit their GP.

“Dawn is very healthy and so this diagnosis came as quite a shock for her,” Mr Rhoden said.

“I hope other people may look at this and it may encourage them to go to the doctors at an earlier stage.

“Whether it’s prostate cancer or flu, if you are worried just contact your doctor as soon as possible,” he added.

For more information and to donate to Peak Aid visit: https://givepenny.com/peakaid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tess Daly: Strictly has shown the importance of on-screen representation
Emeli Sande made astonishing discoveries about her family's history in My Grandparents' War to be shown on Channel 4.
North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations
0
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
The first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing first live show sees viewing numbers fall
(Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Identity of Cactus revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Dancer
Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin top Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week one (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin joint top of Strictly leaderboard in week one
Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Comedian Jayde Adams receives standing ovation after first Strictly routine
Dominic West as Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown on Netflix (Keith Bernstein/Netflix)
The Crown series five launch date confirmed as part of Netflix global fan event

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks