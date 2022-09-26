First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 10:08 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:02 pm
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction (Propstore/PA)
First edition hardback of Harry Potter to be sold for up to £150,000 at auction (Propstore/PA)

A first edition hardback copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone is expected to fetch up to £150,000 when it goes under the hammer in November.

The book will be sold alongside franchise star Daniel Radcliffe’s “Hero Wand” from the 2001 film, which is estimated to go for up to £30,000.

Both items form part of an auction organised by film and TV memorabilia company Propstore, which will include treasures from numerous blockbuster franchises.

The book will be sold alongside franchise star Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Hero Wand’ from the 2001 film, which is estimated to go for up to £30,000 (Propstore/PA)

Over 1500 lots will be sold during the auction, due to take place from November 3-6, with the total value estimated in excess of £11 million.

Among the most highly valued items include actor Christopher Reeve’s complete costume from the Superman franchise (from 1978-1987), which is estimated at between £250,000 and £500,000.

Dave Prowse’s screen-matched Darth Vader gloves from the 1977 sci-fi classic Star Wars: A New Hope are estimated between £150,000 and £250,000.

The live auction will be held at Bafta 195 Piccadilly, in central London, as well as online or via telephone for global bidding.

Among the most highly valued items include actor Christopher Reeve’s complete costume from the Superman franchise, which is estimated at between £250,000 and £500,000 (Propstore/PA)

Props from the James Bond, Marvel and DC franchises will also be available, as will items from other classic films including the Shawshank Redemption and Gladiator.

Stephen Lane, Propstore chief executive, said: “Following our Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June, which saw some of our best ever auction results, we’re thrilled to be back again with another incredible sale.

“Featuring a collection over 1,500 lots, we have an amazing array of content, ranging from Fraggle Rock to Friday The 13th – there really is something for everyone.”

