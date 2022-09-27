Channel 4 boss in discussion with Government after doubt cast over privatisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel 4 boss in discussion with Government after doubt cast over privatisation

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 2:18 pm
Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 being interviewed by Amol Rajan during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 being interviewed by Amol Rajan during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

The chief executive of Channel 4 has said she is in contact with the Government over “where they want to end up” after the new Culture Secretary cast doubt on plans to privatise the broadcaster.

Michelle Donelan, who was appointed by Liz Truss, said recently that she is re-examining the “business case” to make sure “we still agree with that decision”.

The move to sell off Channel 4 was spearheaded by her predecessor Nadine Dorries during her time under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Cabinet meeting
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan (Victoria Jones/PA)

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon told the RTS London Convention 2022 that she is in dialogue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

She said: “Where we are now is they are obviously re-examining the business case. That means for us we are in discussion with the DCMS about where they want to end up and what the options are.”

Responding to host Amol Rajan, Ms Mahon added: “This is a Government decision and it is Government policy so you are absolutely right to flag that people in the Government have changed and it’s a new Secretary of State.

“She’s got every right to do that. I imagine they will look at the things that I like – facts, data and evidence, which you have heard me bang on about before.

“I’ve made my position and point of view on that clear, and then we’ll see what the coming weeks and months hold as they think about that.

“Lots of things in the legislative agenda are kind of up in the air compared to where we were in July, partly because the country is now having some more problems. So lots of things will change in terms of the legislative agenda.”

Ms Mahon has seen a high turnover of culture secretaries during her five years as Channel 4 boss and joked: “I have stopped counting.”

Royal Television Society London Convention 2022
Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Addressing the impact of the turnover on the media sector, she added: “The truth is we have really good civil servants and they tend to be in their jobs for longer and they do know the sector in detail – that does make a difference.

“And we have Ofcom and we have other stakeholders.

“I don’t think it is perfect that we have such rotation in that department because it is hard for people to get to know all of the broadcasters and all the other players in the industry when they come in.

“But that said, they tend to do a really focused job.”

Ms Mahon also stressed the “complex choices” that were made by Channel 4 in the wake of the Queen’s death, which included airing Gogglebox on the Friday night, a day after the announcement.

“We did all the right things, announced it correctly and made complex choices like Gogglebox,” she said.

Other speakers at the conference include BBC director-general Tim Davie and ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall.

