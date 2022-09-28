Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 11:25 am
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.

The two cities are going head to head in the contest to stage the competition, after being selected from a list of seven possibles.

Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.

The UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after coming second in this year’s event to Ukraine, however, the Russian invasion means the event cannot be staged there.

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.
“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying, ‘Yes. Come on.’”

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest, was also asked by Clyde 1 radio presenters to back Glasgow’s bid.

He said: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow.”

And Lawrence Chaney, who won the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and lives in Glasgow, also gave their backing to the city, saying they had their “fingers and legs crossed”.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

“The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro; Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”

The decision by contest organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, will be made “within weeks”.

