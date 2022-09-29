Holly Willoughby appears in good spirits supporting 9/11 Charity Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby appears in good spirits supporting 9/11 Charity Day

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 5:33 pm
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Holly Willoughby was pictured smiling and in good spirits as she turned her hand to trading for charity.

The presenter, who has been targeted online over claims she and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield jumped the public queue to see the Queen lying in state, was among the celebrities taking over the trading floor at BGC Partners brokerage company on Thursday.

Willoughby was supporting Together For Short Lives at the annual event in honour of the 9/11 attacks.

The 41-year-old even received a round of applause after she made around £20,000 on a single trade.

BGC Charity Day 2022 – London
Holly Willoughby during the BGC annual charity day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Willoughby, who wore a maroon jumper and tartan skirt, also made the trading floor laugh after she attempted to put the phone down on a laptop holder.

She was heard to say: “I really do not know what I am doing. It feels wrong just putting it down.”

After sorting another trade which made £3,000, Willoughby told the client on the phone: “I am amazed you understood what I said.”

Willoughby later told a BGC organiser: “I am learning words I have never heard of. Everyone has looked after me, especially Slug over there. That is his name.”

Speaking about the charity that is close to her heart, she added: “I am a mum, I have children, their health is everything and I never take that for granted.

“I do not know what life will throw at me but what we do want to know is there is people working behind the scenes to help.”

BGC Charity Day 2022 – London
Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

At one point, Willoughby was ambushed by friend and TV personality Keith Lemon while making a trade before she kicked at him for frightening her.

Lemon told the trading floor: “We used to work together before she left me.”

On Tuesday, the chief executive of ITV said Schofield and Willoughby had been “misrepresented” over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Programme bosses have stressed the hosting duo attended as members of the media to film a segment for the following Tuesday’s show.

Dame Carolyn McCall said the co-presenters were safe in their jobs, despite an online petition to have them fired, and praised their work for the broadcaster.

