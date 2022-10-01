Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wycombe Wanderers name part of stadium in honour of Bill Turnbull

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 11:03 pm
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)

Bill Turnbull has been immortalised at his beloved football club after Wycombe Wanderers named part of their stadium in honour of the late TV presenter.

In a pre-match tribute, stadium announcer Phil Catchpole revealed that the gantry would be christened the “Bill Turnbull Gantry” because he “loved the view up there”.

The broadcaster, who often commentated on Wycombe Wanderers games, passed away aged 66 in August after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to the club’s supporters in a packed bar, Mr Catchpole said: “Many of Bill’s family and friends are here today because they knew how much Wycombe Wanderers meant to him.

“Today we’d all like to show them how much Bill means to everybody… We know he loved this club, and we loved him as well.

“As the commentary was so important to Bill, we’ve renamed the gantry the ‘Bill Turnbull Gantry’ because he loved the view up there, and he occasionally moaned about the view in the main stand.

“Cheer for him today – you’ll hear his voice in the background when Wycombe are attacking, if the referee makes a mistake you’ll definitely hear his voice.”

Supporters cheered after Mr Catchpole’s speech, raising pint glasses and chanting: “There’s only one Bill Turnbull.”

The League One side then went on to lose 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle, who are at the top of the table after 11 matches.

