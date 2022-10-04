Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:25 am
Jason Manford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jason Manford (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jason Manford has reassured viewers who are concerned they may not be able to donate to BBC Children In Need this year amid the cost-of-living crisis that the event is “for everyone”.

The comedian, 41, who is joining the hosting line-up for the TV fundraiser, urged people to “just come and watch the show” as he appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss the 2022 appeal.

The event is this year focusing on tackling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on children, young people and the charities and community organisations which support them.

Manford acknowledged some may find it harder to donate, but encouraged them to still tune in and perhaps donate smaller amounts online.

He said: “Obviously lots of people are very supportive and very lovely.

“But people are obviously worried at this time of year and just in general with living costs and, ‘How on earth are we going to find even a fiver to donate to Children In Need?’

“And I think – and I’m only new at this – but I would say from what I understand is, nobody is after your fiver.

“If you if you are worried this winter about your electricity bills, the cost-of-living, nobody at Children In Need wants your fiver if you’re worried about it. That’s not what they are after.”

Manford, from Salford in Greater Manchester, said he had tried to book a family visit to Centre Parcs but found it was full “so there are still some people with some spare cash”.

He added: “It’s trying to get some of those people as well. And also, you can go online, you can donate 50p if you want, a pound.

“You’re walking past the supermarket, you see a bucket, throw a quid in, that’s what it is.

“But really, even if you are struggling and you think, ‘I’ve not got anything to spare this year’, just come and watch the show.

“It’s for everybody and it’s there to cheer us up and to show you all the great work that Children In Need do across the country.”

Manford said the show would be “spectacular” but that he could not yet reveal any further details about the guests or special segments.

He also highlighted how some Children In Need charities had evolved to deal with the rising cost of living and were also tackling issues such as mental health among the young.

“If you are worried about cost of living and you’re a grown-up, imagine what it must be like being a kid and just hearing these big numbers and your parents being worried,” he said.

“I’ve been there myself as a kid. I grew up in a below-the-poverty-line childhood and my parents stressed and worried. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. It’s awful.”

Manford, who has starred in a series of West End shows, is joining the Children In Need line-up this year alongside Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

The charity’s appeal show airs on Friday November 18 on BBC One and iPlayer.

