‘Uncomfortable conversations’ key to Black History Month, says Johnny Nelson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Uncomfortable conversations’ key to Black History Month, says Johnny Nelson

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:26 am
Johnny Nelson also talked about the importance of representation in the media (Nick Potts/PA)
Johnny Nelson also talked about the importance of representation in the media (Nick Potts/PA)

Former boxing champion Johnny Nelson has said people need to have “uncomfortable conversations” about race and history to make a positive change in society.

Speaking at the start of Black History Month – held in October each year – the former world cruiserweight champion, 55, said people were now “brave enough” to discuss the issues around race in the UK.

“Now it’s all coming to a head because people are brave enough to stand up and have a conversation, and those that are not used to that are feeling threatened, feeling dumb and feeling ignorant but this isn’t a bad thing,” he told the PA news agency.

Lycamobile British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards – London
Johnny Nelson was speaking at the start of Black History Month (Doug Peters/PA)

“Of course, it’s an uncomfortable thing, but I will say education, education, education is the key.

“You’ve got to have these uncomfortable conversations to educate.”

The Sky Sports pundit said that Black History Month provided a platform for people to be able to open channels of dialogue about these issues.

Mr Nelson said he often told a story from his childhood about being asked to paint a doll representing baby Jesus for his school nativity. He said: “I picked up Jesus and started painting him brown.”

The boxer said he was slapped in the face by a teacher after a student had complained, saying Mr Nelson had “ruined” the baby Jesus.

“Now this teacher was in a position of responsibility to educate us all,” Mr Nelson said.

Johnny Nelson v Guillermo Jones – WBO cruiserweight
Mr Nelson is the longest-reigning world cruiserweight champion (Nick Potts/PA)

“But instead of using this opportunity to educate myself and the whole class, they chose the narrative of ignorance, and the narrative of not teaching the youth coming through that are the parents of today.

“This wasn’t a one-off incident, I’m sure this has happened on many occasions in different sets of circumstances in schools, where in schools they don’t use the opportunity to explore, and use common sense and change the narrative on education, which is why there’s so much ignorance in the world today.”

He said the incident was his first real memory of experiencing racism and that he hoped by sharing the story he would educate others.

“Black History Month to me is a chance for people to stand up and speak and actually tell their story to actually educate others to say ‘this is where we went wrong, this is where we can go right’,” Mr Nelson said.

“So then in 20 to 30 years, we won’t be telling the same stories to our kids.”

He added: “For young black men and women, it’s about having validation for oneself, it’s about being proud and understanding one’s own history.

Johnny Nelson v Guillermo Jones – WBO cruiserweight
The former boxer works promoting sports, diversity and inclusion (Nick Potts/PA)

“But you’ve got to start from grassroots, you’ve got to start from the ground up, and we’ve got to start with one another.”

He also highlighted the importance of representation in the media but said that skin colour should not be the reason for getting hired, competence should be.

“You want to turn the TV on, and you want to see somebody that reflects you, that looks like you and I don’t just mean just because I’m black,” he said.

“You want to see someone that knows he can do the job.

“I don’t think it’s right that you employ someone because of the colour of their skin.

“You give the same opportunities you would anybody, regardless of the colour of the skin.”

Mr Nelson is the longest-reigning world cruiserweight champion of all time, having held the WBO title from 1999 to 2005.

Boxing cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson
Mr Nelson visits schools and prisons to deliver speeches on motivation and inclusion (Toby Melville/PA)

“I have earned the right to be here because I have been there and done the job,” he added.

“I have the experience, I’ve worn the T-shirt, so I can converse with anybody about any aspect of what I’ve done, because I’ve done it.”

Mr Nelson is active in his home community in Sheffield, where he works with young people to inspire them to get into sport.

The television pundit also visits prisons and delivers speeches in his hometown, with the aim of “creating conversation and understanding”.

“When I go into prisons, when I go into schools, in both black and white areas, what you’re doing is you are creating conversation and understanding,” he said.

“We all have a level of intelligence of being able to converse with one another, and we listen, but we don’t hear.

“So, when you’ve got somebody like myself that doesn’t come from a background of wealth, but comes from the same background as most of the people I speak to, it probably is more believable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Jason Manford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Dunbar calls for general election ‘as soon as possible’
Former England international John Fashanu (Daniel Hambury/PA)
John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)
Andrea McLean: My self-confidence was whittled away through life’s bumps in road
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)
Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation
Vicky McClure: lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’
A hospital doctor told Jeremy Paxman he had noticed his ‘Parkinson’s mask’ on University Challenge (Jeff Overs/PA)
Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could
Pillar and Post were revealed as David Seaman and Frankie Poultney (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan were on to me, says Masked Dancer’s David Seaman
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks