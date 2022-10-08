Joey Essex says doing Dancing On Ice ‘a bit more serious’ for him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joey Essex says doing Dancing On Ice ‘a bit more serious’ for him

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 9:11 am
Joey Essex spoke about the death of his mother in a BBC documentary (Des Wilie/BBC/PA)
Joey Essex spoke about the death of his mother in a BBC documentary (Des Wilie/BBC/PA)

Joey Essex said he signed up to Dancing On Ice because he is ready for something more “mature”.

The 32-year-old, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), was announced as the seventh celebrity contestant for the ITV show on Friday.

The reality TV star, who has appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebs Go Dating, said: “It’s more serious to what I normally do.

“I’ve done all the dating shows in the world. It’s a bit more serious for me.”

The TV personality, who stepped down from Towie in 2013, added: “I’d like to say I’ve matured. I’ve grown up.

“I think this stage in my life, I’m so ready for something like this. I just know, I just feel it.

“I’m just ready for the commitment. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s five-and-a-half months’ work.”

Essex, who has not skated since being a child, has already started preparing by going to the gym and running.

He said: “It’s scary. It’s a competition. I’ve done The Jump, which was sort of similar to Dancing On Ice, though not really – I don’t know how I won.”

Essex said winning Dancing On Ice “would be a bonus” that he would “love” – and admitted he never signed up before because he did not feel ready.

He added: “I want to fall in love with the ice.”

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Joey Essex during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena (PA)

He also spoke about BBC documentary Joey Essex: Grief And Me, which explored his struggles following the death of his mother Tina when he was 10.

Speaking on This Morning on Friday, he said: “I didn’t feel like I’d achieve anything (doing the documentary).

“I was like, ‘What’s the worst it can do?’

“But coming out of the documentary I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve dealt with the grief a lot.

“I thought I’d always feel the same; I’d always feel that sadness.

“I’ve opened up. I can talk about it. I don’t get upset about talking about it. I can look at pictures. It’s really helped.”

Essex said his “mature side” emerged after the 2021 documentary.

He joins The Vivienne, DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island alum Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympian gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher in the line-up.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hope of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Hugh Bonneville during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Bonneville says Downton Abbey marked a ‘strange gear shift’ in his career
Joey Essex has signed up to Dancing on Ice (Ian West/PA)
Joey Essex and Drag Race star The Vivienne join Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Tyler West has revealed he is making a very quick trip to Mauritius for his brother’s wedding amid rehearsing for Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly star Tyler West fitting trip to Mauritius wedding around rehearsals
Conservationist Chris Packham gives a speech to wildlife supporters during a conversation about nature at Bassetts Mead country park, near Hook in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
TV star Chris Packham joins protest against ‘attack on environmental laws’
Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at the start of my career (Lia Toby/PA)
Rylan Clark: I was the joke, but I knew I was the joke at…
Comedian Seann Walsh reported to be joining new series of I’m A Celebrity (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Seann Walsh reported to be joining new series of I’m A Celebrity
Brian Cox says Liz Truss is the ‘wrong person for the job’ of prime minister (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Brian Cox says Liz Truss is the ‘wrong person for the job’ of prime…
Nik is one of the refugees who will be interviewed on the programme. Image: BBC Alba/ Electrify Media.
Gaelic affairs programme Eòrpa to return to BBC Alba tonight
Simon Thomas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Simon Thomas’s ‘range of emotions’ after daughter’s premature birth
Jeremy Clarkson at his farm in Oxfordshire. (Blackball Media/ PA)
Jeremy Clarkson appealing notice to shut farm cafe and restaurant

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…

Editor's Picks