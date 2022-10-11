House Of The Dragon star swaps mythical beasts for kittens on pet charity visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House Of The Dragon star swaps mythical beasts for kittens on pet charity visit

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:41 pm
The House of the Dragon actress with Squid the rescued kitten (Blue Cross/PA)
The House of the Dragon actress with Squid the rescued kitten (Blue Cross/PA)

One of the stars of HBO’s Game Of Thrones spin-off has traded dragons for cats and dogs to promote the work of an animal charity.

Emily Carey, who plays a young Alicent Hightower in House Of The Dragon, visited the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Kimpton, Hertfordshire, on September 24, where she met rescued animals including a kitten who was found in a van engine at nine weeks old.

Pictures of the 19-year-old actress’s “wonderful” visit have just been released, including her meeting with Squid – a black and white kitten who was rescued by a member of the public, and was rehomed the day after Carey visited the centre.

Emily Carey with Monty the cat
Emily Carey spent the day at the rehoming centre (Blue Cross/PA)

She met animals and staff at the centre, speaking to them about the work they do for the Blue Cross, a national animal charity which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and provides care for sick, injured and homeless pets.

Carey, who owns a cavapoo called Dottie, also walked two of the resident dogs, an 11-year-old husky cross named Carlie and a seven-year-old terrier mix called Tilly, who are both looking for new homes.

Carlie had been rehomed previously by the Blue Cross as a puppy, but was returned by her owner after ill health meant they were no longer able to care for her.

Emily Carey walking Tilly the Dog at a Blue Cross rehoming centre
Carey took two rescued dogs on walks (Blue Cross/PA)

Carey said: “I love pets and am so grateful to have my dog Dottie in my life and to have been able to visit Blue Cross’s Hertfordshire rehoming centre to see their work first hand, I am also extremely grateful to them for all they do to help pets.

“The pets I got to meet all had their own stories, and it’s wonderful to know that Blue Cross were able to step in to help when they needed it.

“Walking Tilly and Carlie was amazing, I’m so happy to have met them and had the opportunity to spend some time with them before they make their next step to live happy lives in new homes.”

Emily Carey signing a book at Blue Cross rehoming centre in Kimpton
The actress met staff as well as pets at the facility (Blue Cross/PA)

The actress also met a one-year-old cat called Pimento, who was brought into the charity by a passer-by who had intervened after seeing the animal being kicked in the street, and a stray cat named Monty who vets found to have a broken toe after he came in lame.

