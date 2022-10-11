Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 8:13 pm
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former chairman of ITV has said “the public service broadcasting system is undoubtedly facing an existential threat”.

Sir Peter Bazalgette, who recently stood down as chairman of ITV after six years in the role, delivered a speech discussing the future of public service broadcasters (PSBs) at the Voice of the Listener & Viewer’s Jocelyn Hay Lecture.

Speaking about the impact of international streaming platforms on the PSBs – now referred to as Public Service Media, or PSM, by media watchdog Ofcom – Sir Peter, 69, said: “In a nutshell, how can the PSMs survive in an era, a post-network era, when their TV services are mostly streamed via foreign-owned internet platforms?

“BBC iPlayer, All4 and the imminent ITVX all have to negotiate carriage with the likes of Amazon, Apple, Samsung and LG, as well as Sky and Virgin.

“These are all powerful, foreign-owned platforms who can take shares of PSM revenue and withhold PSM viewer data, in the largely unregulated arena of the internet.”

Sir Peter also addressed comments made by Prime Minister Liz Truss in regard to economic growth being a priority under her government.

He questioned how PSBs are expected to deliver and contribute to such economic growth if they are not given “a level playing field” from which to do so.

“We’re told that economic growth is the number one priority of our current government,” he said.

“Don’t forget what I said earlier about the PSM’s core role in the screen sub-sector, growing fast at the moment.

“So the danger here is not just the loss of cultural value but a deficit in economic growth which the PSMs can deliver, given a level playing field.”

To stress the importance of, and need for, clear terms from government on the future of PSBs, Sir Peter noted the difficult decision ITV is currently facing on whether to confirm its position as a PSB when its current licence expires next year.

He said: “ITV needs to decide whether to apply for a new PSM licence next year to start in 2024. A difficult decision to take when you don’t know what the terms are.

“ITV is in a stronger position than most PSMs because, with its successful international production company and its robust cash flows, it can choose any number of commercial paths and partnerships.

“But you’d think it’s in the interests of UK PLC to keep ITV in the PSM fold, continuing to deliver the public good that it excels at.”

He later added: “It’s up to all of us to keep pressing government, and colleagues in DCMS who well understand this, that time is of the essence.”

Sir Peter, who was president of the Royal Television Society between 2010 and 2017, also touched on the continuing debate surrounding the BBC licence fee and acknowledged “that to question the regressive nature of the licence fee is legitimate”.

However, he left the main debate to one side and instead asked for “support for hypothecated funding, not for some voluntary subscription”.

He went on to credit “guaranteed public funding for an organisation whose remit is specifically to hold the government to account” as “the most laudable expression of a liberal democracy that I can think of”.

He added: “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

“And I just think we need to remind our elected elders and betters that there are some really basic philosophical, civil arguments in favour of the BBC that need to be stated before you get down to the granular cut and thrust of its funding.”

Sir Peter stepped down from his role as chairman of ITV at the end of last month.

He has also previously served as chairman of Arts Council England and chief creative office of television production company Endemol UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat
The House of the Dragon actress with Squid the rescued kitten (Blue Cross/PA)
House Of The Dragon star swaps mythical beasts for kittens on pet charity visit
Christina Milian attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)
‘Big shoes to fill’ – Christina Milian on taking over Naya Rivera’s Step Up…
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails
Professional skater Vanessa Bauer attending the launch of Dancing On Ice 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Meet the celebrities stepping into the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023
The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran has been revealed as the final contestant for Dancing On Ice – and spoken of how his late bandmate Tom Parker inspired him to take on the show (PA)
The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran confirmed as final celebrity to join Dancing On Ice
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong (Richard Drew/AP)
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong
Ben Elton has spoken candidly about his reasons for voting Labour (Channel 4)
The reason I vote Labour is selfish, says Ben Elton

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Editor's Picks