Michael Sheen among cast confirmed for Channel 4’s Wagatha Christie drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Sheen among cast confirmed for Channel 4’s Wagatha Christie drama

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:02 pm
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama stars Coleen Rooney (Chanel Cresswell), David Sherborne QC (Michael Sheen), Rebekah Vardy (Natalia Tena), Hugh Tomlinson (Simon Coury) (Channel 4/PA)
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama stars Coleen Rooney (Chanel Cresswell), David Sherborne QC (Michael Sheen), Rebekah Vardy (Natalia Tena), Hugh Tomlinson (Simon Coury) (Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4’s drama based on the Wagatha Christie case will star This Is England actress Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney and Harry Potter star Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy.

Michael Sheen, known for his portrayals of real-life figures such as Sir Tony Blair and broadcaster David Frost, will appear as Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy outside court (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Sherborne’s previous clients include Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and model Kate Moss.

He also represented Johnny Depp in the actor’s 2020 libel claim against the publisher of the Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

Vardy’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson, will be portrayed by Simon Coury, best known for appearing in The Professor And The Madman.

His previous clients include the King, easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and oligarch Roman Abramovich.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Barrister David Sherborne (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Wayne Rooney will be played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy will be played by Marci Nagyszokolyai.

Earlier this summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed Wagatha Christie in reference to the popular mystery writer.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen and Wayne Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)

Channel 4’s two-part film, titled Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, will recreate the “high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press”.

The show has been created from the court transcripts and will air later this year.

In August, Disney+ confirmed it is creating a three-part documentary series about the court battle with “exclusive access” to Coleen Rooney.

It had been rumoured that many broadcasters and streaming services were bidding to secure the rights to create a project about the high-profile court case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower, Scott Mitchell, has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss not to scrap the dementia taskforce announced by her predecessor, Boris Johnson, in memory of the late actress (Simon Dawson/PA)
Barbara Windsor’s widower urges PM not to scrap dementia mission in her memory
Grace Wyndham Goldie was a pioneer of news and current affairs coverage at the BBC (BBC/PA)
BBC news pioneer receives Blue Plaque as the broadcaster celebrates 100 years
Sir Lenny Henry (Yui Mok/PA)
‘Trailblazing’ Sir Lenny Henry to receive special award at NTAs
Laura Whitmore supports BBC Children In Need’s 2022 fundraising appeal (Dan Kennedy/BBC/PA)
Laura Whitmore among stars supporting launch of Children In Need’s 2022 appeal
Lora Fachie with her guide dog Tai (Steve Lake/BBC/PA)
Paralympian Lora Fachie ‘over the moon’ to read first braille story on CBeebies
The Lyceum Theatre in London as West End theatres dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96. (Yui Mok/PA)
West End theatres go dark in memory of ‘beloved’ Dame Angela Lansbury
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure on dementia: Downing St needs to be serious about creating change
The closing credits on BBC One soap EastEnders have been transformed to highlight how the challenges frozen regions are facing could affect London (BBC/PA)
EastEnders credits transformed for one-off special to highlight climate change
Dame Angela Lansbury at the Gielgud Theatre in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury
Ofcom has launched an investigation into GB News (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ofcom investigates GB News over ‘anti-vaccine comments’ made by guest

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama stars Coleen Rooney (Chanel Cresswell), David Sherborne QC (Michael Sheen), Rebekah Vardy (Natalia Tena), Hugh Tomlinson (Simon Coury) (Channel 4/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks