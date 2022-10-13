BBC news pioneer receives Blue Plaque as the broadcaster celebrates 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC news pioneer receives Blue Plaque as the broadcaster celebrates 100 years

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 11:19 am
Grace Wyndham Goldie was a pioneer of news and current affairs coverage at the BBC (BBC/PA)
Grace Wyndham Goldie was a pioneer of news and current affairs coverage at the BBC (BBC/PA)

A BBC presenter who first brought politics and current affairs on to the television screen has been commemorated with a Blue Plaque by English Heritage, as the broadcast corporation celebrates its 100th year.

Grace Wyndham Goldie, one of the few women executives in the BBC, was directly responsible for its early televised election coverage and for programmes such as Panorama, which first aired in 1953.

Ms Goldie also witnessed the first trial television broadcast at Alexandra Palace in 1936.

Alexandra Palace stock
The BBC broadcasting mast at Alexandra Palace. Ms Goldie witnessed the first trial television broadcast in 1936 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The plaque has been placed on St Mary Abbot’s Court in Kensington, where she lived for more than 50 years.

It was whilst living in Flat 86 where Ms Goldie began and ended her career with the BBC.

Ms Goldie started working at the BBC in 1935 as a radio drama and entertainment critic for their weekly magazine, The Listener.

Although she retired in 1965, she continued to be involved, making recommendations on BBC archiving policy.#

Her plaque, which was installed on Tuesday, will be visible to the public on Thursday. CEO of BBC News, Deborah Turness, said: “Grace Wyndham Goldie was a true pioneer – not only as a woman in a male-dominated industry, but as someone who quickly recognised the potential of a radical new technology: television.

“All of us involved in making news on TV and all other platforms are following in Grace’s footsteps.

“It’s very fitting this plaque will mark her role in television history as the BBC celebrates its centenary year.”

The London Blue Plaques scheme was established in 1866 and there are more than 980 plaques, however only 14% of the plaques commemorate women.

The scheme relies on public nominations, and English Heritage say that they have been encouraging people to put forward more female figures and communities.

Anna Eavis, English Heritage curatorial director and secretary of the Blue Plaques panel, said: “The very first televised election broadcast was almost entirely Grace Wyndham Goldie’s concept and, while the ‘swingometer’ and giant maps have advanced with technology, the format itself has not changed.

“Though her name is perhaps not as widely known as it should be, her legacy is in every current affairs programme and I hope that this well-deserved plaque might inspire passers-by to learn more about her.”

