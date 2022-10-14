Liverpool Mayor wants to promote hotels that don’t raise prices for Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool Mayor wants to promote hotels that don’t raise prices for Eurovision

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 2:46 pm
Joanne Anderson hopes to promote hotels which have not hiked prices ahead of next year’s Eurovision contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Joanne Anderson hopes to promote hotels which have not hiked prices ahead of next year’s Eurovision contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Mayor of Liverpool has said she hopes to promote hotels which have not hiked prices ahead of next year’s Eurovision contest.

The city was announced as the host for Eurovision 2023 earlier this month, prompting accommodation prices for the dates of the contest to soar.

Some rooms were advertised for £4,000 a night and people reported having bookings cancelled and re-published at higher prices.

City mayor Joanne Anderson spoke out ahead of a meeting with BBC director-general Tim Davie at the ACC Liverpool, the venue for the show, on Friday.

She told the PA news agency: “I don’t think we should engage in that. I want to look at promoting those hotels which sign up and commit to not doing that.

“It’s not acceptable. I know hotels do it, but I don’t think it’s on, especially with the silly prices we’ve seen.

“Eurovision is a great thing for our city and we don’t want to see people exploited.”

She said there would also be plans for the transport network so fans staying in other parts of the city region or further afield in the north west could travel to the contest.

Ms Anderson said the build up to the contest was under way and they would be looking at plans which would engage everyone in the UK and Ukraine, which won this year’s contest but will not be able to host due to the Russian invasion.

She said: “Everyone is feeling that excitement you get when you start big party plans.”

Metro mayor of the Liverpool city region Steve Rotheram also expressed disappointment at the price hikes earlier this week and said he would be speaking to those in the hospitality sector.

