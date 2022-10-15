Ellie Taylor thanks Strictly partner for his reassurance when she has self-doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ellie Taylor thanks Strictly partner for his reassurance when she has self-doubt

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Ellie Taylor has said she struggles with self-doubt on Strictly Come Dancing and praised her partner Johannes Radebe for his reassurance when she has a “wobble”.

The actress, 38, has performed as a stand-up comedian, appeared on satirical panel shows and alongside stars in programmes such as Ted Lasso.

Despite being used to the spotlight, Taylor admitted that she finds the Strictly ballroom a whole new challenge.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Despite being used to the spotlight, Taylor admitted that she finds Strictly a whole new challenge (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Asked whether there are moments of self-doubt, she said: “Oh hundred times a day. Of course, there’s bits where you’re thrilled because you’ve got a bit and then 10 minutes later you’ve seemed to have forgotten that bit.

“Johannes has those wobbles with me. I’m not sorry for the pros but their patience is vast.

“Johannes’s having to tell me the same thing over and over again and he does it so beautifully and with a smile on his face and I’m sure inside, he wants to just scream into a pillow. He does it with such growth, that is a real skill.”

Taylor said there has been a lot of laughter during their rehearsals, which she feels has helped both of them “cope” with the demanding schedule.

She also feels that having a background in performance has helped bring characters to life, which she said she “really enjoys”.

Last weekend, she channelled her inner Cher by sporting a big black wig for her Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Taylor channelled her inner Cher for her Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

This weekend they took on the Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu, with Taylor playing a shepherdess character.

She admitted that she can get “frustrated” when learning the new routines, questioning why it does not look like the professional dancers and has to remind herself she has only had a few days to learn the moves and has never danced like this before.

“It’s really hard this show. To turn up on a Saturday and try to do a dance that’s worth being on the telly. It’s full on”, she said.

Taylor also revealed that her young daughter, who she shares with her husband Phil Black, is a big fan of the show.

“She came to watch a dress rehearsal a couple of weeks ago and she loved it. She got very excited when I came on but then after I’d been on she did ask her dad if she could do some colouring”, she said.

“I don’t know what else she could have gone to with all these amazing dances going on in front of her but she just wanted to colour in Chase from Paw Patrol.

“She’s really enjoying it. She gets to stay up late to watch Strictly. She talks about Strictly. It’s so funny that she has it in her vocabulary and I catch her sometimes humming the song.

“I think it’s because it’s so around her through friends or family. It’s such an ever-present thing at the moment, which is really lovely.”

She added: “As they always say when you sign up for Strictly your family signs up for Strictly, and everyone I know is so sweet, all my friends are so invested and like checking in on me to see how things are going, how’s the dance, how am I feeling mentally this week.

“It’s really brought a lot of happiness to a lot of people I know, which is lovely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Compere Sarah Fraser and Diana Gabaldon Picture shows; An Audience With Diana Gabaldon. Eden Court Inverness. Brian Smith Date; 15/10/2022
REVIEW: An Audience With Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court
Odd Socks has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Odd Socks and Sea Slug unmasked on The Masked Dancer
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal scooped the highest score of the series so far during Saturday evening’s live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Multiple scores of 10 awarded after barrage of impressive Strictly performances
Emily Blunt (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)
Emily Blunt loved working with ‘freak genius’ director on Western TV series
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper
review of Netlix film Blonde
TV review: Blonde is a disturbing look at star being eaten alive by her…
Eurovision will take place in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the Australian jungle in dramatic fashion in the new trailer for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)
Ant and Dec dive back into the Australian jungle in new I’m A Celebrity…
Diana Gabaldon is the author of nine Outlander novels. Image: Jason Hedges
Diana Gabaldon tells how Doctor Who inspired global phenomenon Outlander as she arrives in…
Director General of the BBC Tim Davie speaks to the media at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool to ‘come to life’ for Eurovision, BBC director general says

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
Ben Nevis Holiday Park front entrance
A look inside Ben Nevis Holiday Park's major refurbishment including new cafe, play park…
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
A darts team posing in front of a dart board
GALLERY: Bullseye! Aberdeen Darts teams through the decades
Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Scottish SPCA appeal for animals looking for a new home Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals looking for a new home. N/A. Supplied by Scottish SPCA/Design Date; Unknown
Nina, Handsome Jack and Aalto are looking for new homes - can you help?
Comedian Craig Hill to entertain Aberdeen fans
REVIEW: Craig Hill brings an unforgettable performance to Aberdeen
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver hit Lang Stracht central reservation at 4am
Ross McKenzie, 6, takes part in a sweetie survey in 1994.
Gallery: Serving up food, glorious food from throughout the decades

Editor's Picks

Most Commented