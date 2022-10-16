Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: October 16, 2022, 11:22 am
Ciara Tinney reading her book, Wildkind, with her children (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ciara Tinney reading her book, Wildkind, with her children (Liam McBurney/PA)

A filmmaker turned poet has penned a book and created a children’s sustainable clothing line inspired by wild landscapes on the island of Ireland.

Ciara Tinney, 39, from Co Fermanagh, formerly worked as an assistant director on hit fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.

The married mother-of-three began writing her poem Wildkind in the middle of the night eight years ago as she was breastfeeding her first child Adabelle.

In the intervening years, and as two more daughters arrived – Fiadh Ros and Birdie Blue, she began to illustrate the poem to create a book she hoped would inspire her children to connect with the rugged beauty of their homeland.

Ciara Tinney with her children Adabelle, Fiadh Ros and Birdie Blue who are wearing her Wildkind Irish linen Collection (Liam McBurney/PA)

The final book is sustainably printed using carbon-balanced paper and vegetable-based ink.

The artist, who now lives in Belfast, has also developed a collection of eco-friendly children’s clothes that aligns with the theme of the book.

The zero-waste garments are made from off-cuts of linen sourced from local mills and are finished with buttons hand carved from driftwood found on beaches.

The Wildkind collection also includes linen toys and heirloom blankets.

Ms Tinney is particularly keen for vulnerable children to benefit from her creations and will use a percentage of any profits generated to support another project she has undertaken, the Grow Slow Initiative.

The initiative will seek to create opportunities for refugee, asylum seeker and other marginalised children to connect with nature.

Ciara Tinney (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Tinney explained the origins of Wildkind.

“During the first sleepless months of motherhood, whilst breastfeeding Adabelle through the night, I had a notebook to hand and the poem began,” she said.

“I found giving birth and becoming a mother to be a huge change – raw and wild, overwhelming and beautiful. Writing became a way of navigating this time.

“Wildkind was a personal note to my daughters, introducing them to the wilds of Ireland and touching on what I felt were important lessons – namely, staying connected to the wild and being kind to each other.

“I wanted to delve further into this ethos and see if I could make something truly wild and kind that was deeply linked to the landscape.

“After much research on sustainability, sourcing local materials, designing, tweaking and remaking, the zero waste Irish linen collection is now finally complete.”

Ms Tinney’s husband, South African-born Robbie Boake, also works in the film industry, as a location manager, and the couple met on the set of a low budget horror movie.

They worked on Game Of Thrones together, with Mr Boake responsible for finding many of the shoot locations in Northern Ireland that have now become synonymous with the series.

Ciara Tinney’s children Adabelle, Fiadh Ros and Birdie Blue wearing her Wildkind Irish linen collection (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Tinney has also previously worked with refugee charity Choose Love and is currently the integration officer for gaelic games club East Belfast GAA, running a programme to help migrant children integrate through sport.

Around fifty children from countries such as Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Somalia now play at the club.

The poet and designer said she hoped Wildkind would help marginalised young people.

“I wanted to amplify the Wildkind message to those in need,” she said.

“The Grow Slow Initiative was formed. By donating a percentage of profits from the book we will help refugee, asylum seeker and marginalised children to connect with nature.

“Migrant families and low-income families in NI will hopefully reap the benefits of a seed sown in the early hours, as a new mum.”

For more information visit www.wildkindireland.com

