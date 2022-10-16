AJ Pritchard says Strictly is harder after completing Celebrity SAS course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

AJ Pritchard says Strictly is harder after completing Celebrity SAS course

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 10:02 pm
Dancer AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and reality TV personality Calum Best passed the course (Channel 4/PA)
Dancer AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and reality TV personality Calum Best passed the course (Channel 4/PA)

AJ Pritchard has said he feels Strictly Come Dancing is harder than Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after becoming one of the contestants to pass the Channel 4 endurance show.

The 27-year-old professional dancer was announced as one of four contestants to have succeeded in completing the course during Sunday’s finale after surviving a host of gruelling challenges.

The series saw 14 celebrities put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength while battling the heat of the Jordanian desert.

Four stars passed the course (Channel 4/PA)

Alongside Pritchard, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann and reality TV personality Calum Best also passed the course led by chief instructor Rudy Reyes.

Asked whether he found his time on Strictly, where he was a professional dancer for four series, or Celebrity SAS more challenging, Pritchard told the PA news agency: “It’s a really hard one.

“I think for me, SAS was so therapeutic and so beautiful and I feel like I achieved what I wanted.

“But Strictly itself, being a professional dancer you are a life coach, you are the driving force, you are the person that puts it all together and holds it together when it’s going wrong so mentally and physically, Strictly is a hell of a lot longer at six months.

“And probably if SAS was for six months it’d be hard but Strictly for being six months is harder than SAS. I have to be open and honest about that.

“You are a life coach through and through – therapist, taxi man, everything else that comes along with it.”

The final challenge saw the celebrities pushed to the limit (Channel 4/PA)

He added: “Emotionally when you’ve got somebody on a rollercoaster every single week being happy, sad, happy, sad – it’s hard to keep it up.”

Pritchard began the Celebrity SAS course alongside his brother and fellow professional dancer Curtis but he was eliminated in episode four.

He said that after his brother left he felt like he had to complete the course for the Pritchard name.

He said: “When Curtis left he obviously gave me a massive hug and he was like ‘You make sure you don’t stop for anything’ and that one sentence in itself was like ‘I’m behind you. You’ve got double energy now’.

“That sort of brotherly love and kind of commitment. I knew he was on my shoulder the whole way right to the end because that energy is unspoken but for it even to be said out loud is really emotional. I think that’s why I was so upset when he went.”

The series saw Pritchard open up about how his ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffered serious burns following a botched YouTube stunt.

During the interrogation sessions he was quizzed by former soldiers Billy Billingham and Jason Fox on the impact of the incident.

Reflecting on how Celebrity SAS had helped him, Pritchard told PA: “The reason why I went on the show was to deal with a situation of not being afraid to make decisions in a split second.

“And to actually be really open with Billy and Foxy there in that mirror room was so rewarding for me to actually watch it back.

“Because even if you go to therapy and you talk about a situation, or even if you talk to your friends and family, you talk about it.

“And watching it back and hearing myself talk and hearing the tremors in my voice and how raw it was and how open it was for me… it was really quite therapeutic to see that back.”

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

This series also featured former footballer Ashley Cain, Love Island winner Amber Gill, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones, boxer Shannon Courtenay, Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Towie star Pete Wicks, Olympic javelin champion Fatima Whitbread and Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Debbie McGee has spoken about the impact Strictly Come Dancing had on her life (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Debbie McGee says Strictly helped reshape her life after Paul Daniels’ death
Jodie Whittaker has spoken about her Doctor Who successor Ncuti Gatwa (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jodie Whittaker: Ncuti Gatwa will take Doctor Who to new audiences
The third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Third celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after week of impressive performances
Ciara Tinney reading her book, Wildkind, with her children (Liam McBurney/PA)
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes
Compere Sarah Fraser and Diana Gabaldon during the event at Eden Court Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
REVIEW: A spellbinding audience with Diana Gabaldon at Eden Court
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Ellie Taylor thanks Strictly partner for his reassurance when she has self-doubt
Odd Socks has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV)
Odd Socks and Sea Slug unmasked on The Masked Dancer
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal scooped the highest score of the series so far during Saturday evening’s live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Multiple scores of 10 awarded after barrage of impressive Strictly performances
Emily Blunt (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)
Emily Blunt loved working with ‘freak genius’ director on Western TV series
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Farming is ‘incredibly hard’ amid cost-of-living crisis, says Kaleb Cooper

Most Read

1
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
2
2
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
3
Cafe Connect Mannofield, managed by Kirsty MacRae, is a people friendly cafe through and through. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe serving up delicious food and community spirit
4
Brodie Castle hosted the BBC's Antiques Roadshow. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Rare whisky display case among treasures brought to Brodie Castle for Antiques Roadshow
5
Police have been at the Macduff home since Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
Death of woman found in home at King Edward Court in Macduff ‘not suspicious’
6
13.10.2022 URN: CR0038901 Willian Wylie is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man brandished meat cleaver and told neighbour: ‘Look at the size of you –…
7
On a mission: Maria Anderson is determined to break the silence surrounding the perimenopause and the menopause. Photos supplied by Maria Anderson.
Inverness midwife breaks silence on the perimenopause
8
Just how should you handle underage drinking?
A strict ban or a little alcohol at home: How should parents teach their…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Finlay McLeay was dealing drugs from Oldcroft Road.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer caught with £2,500 of Class A drugs after paramedics save him from overdose
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…

More from Press and Journal

Woodside Fountain Centre
Aberdeen community group offers free meals to ease financial pressure on families
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie
Scottish Development and Industry (SCDI) chief executive Sara Thiam pictured at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Epelle claimed she'd had a glass of wine. Credit: Shutterstock
Mum caught three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit said she only had 'a glass of…
Grammar's Craig Shepherd is brought down before the tryline. Picture by Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Grammar's losing streak continues at Ayr; Gordonians make it six wins on the…
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland claim first away win of the season as Orkney make home advantage count
AJ Pritchard says Strictly is harder after completing Celebrity SAS course
Lerwick-based Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay is unable to stop Steven Boyd's opener against Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers punished for switching off against Caley Thistle, says Kyle Gourlay

Editor's Picks

Most Commented