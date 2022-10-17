The BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting: A timeline of events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the BBC celebrating 100 years of broadcasting, here is a timeline of key moments:

– 1922

The British Broadcasting Company, as the BBC was initially called, was formed on October 18 1922 by a group of leading wireless manufacturers, including Marconi.

– 1936

The BBC was the first broadcaster in the world to provide a high definition television service starting on November 2.

2LO the BBC’s first radio transmitter from 1922 on display at the Information Age gallery at the Science Museum in central London (Philip Toscano/PA)

– 1942

Desert Island Discs launches with broadcaster Roy Plomley who presented the first edition on January 29 with comedian Vic Oliver.

– 1946

Woman’s Hour, the first dedicated radio programme for women, launches with politics and women’s citizenship featuring prominently.

– 1948

The first Olympic Games was televised on the BBC, with 68.5 hours of live coverage broadcast transforming its global impact.

Kuuno Honkonen fails to clear the high jump in the qualifying trials at the Olympic Games 1948 (PA)

– 1951

The Archers, the world’s longest running soap opera, first launched. It was first broadcast as a trial programme on the Midlands Home Service to promote good agricultural practice before being broadcast across the UK.

– 1953

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey transformed the history of television with over 20 million people across Europe watching the event.

– 1958

Blue Peter, the longest running children’s show in the world, launches on October 16 with its intrepid presenters and characterful pets.

– 1963

The first episode of Doctor Who airs on November 23. It would later become the longest running sci-fi TV show in the world.

Christopher Eccleston with executive producer and lead writer Russell T Davies and Billie Piper on the first day of shooting for the 2005 revival of Doctor Who (BBC/PA)

– 1964

Top Of The Pops is first broadcast on New Year’s Day, featuring The Rolling Stones and Dusty Springfield, with a filmed contribution from the week’s number one act, The Beatles with I Want To Hold Your Hand.

– 1979

Sir David Attenborough’s first blockbuster natural history series Life On Earth gripped the nation with its photography and intimate commentary.

– 1981

Charles and Diana’s wedding had an estimated global TV audience of 750 million, making it the most popular programme ever broadcast.

Charles and Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding (PA)

– 1985

One of Britain’s most successful TV soap operas EastEnders was launched alongside the creation of Live Aid, which was organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for Ethiopia famine relief.

It had an estimated 400 million viewers across 60 countries, watching the live broadcast.

– 1995

The Panorama interview with Martin Bashir airs on BBC One with Diana famously saying: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

– 2004

The original Come Dancing ran between 1949 and 1998 but was re-launched as Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. It became a global hit placing celebrities outside of their comfort-zone.

– 2005

Doctor Who returns to the air 16 years after the last full series was broadcast. Over 10 million people watched Christopher Eccleston debut as the ninth Doctor, with Russell T Davies responsible for the revival.

Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly from new series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2006 (BBC/PA)

– 2006

The One Show is first broadcast on BBC One, combining specialist factual films with high profile guests from the world of film, TV and theatre.

– 2007

The final edition of Grandstand is broadcast. It became the world’s longest running live sports programme and produced a classic theme tune in Keith Mansfield’s track, which accompanied the BBC sports programme of the same name for decades.

– 2012

The BBC asks Dame Janet Smith to investigate the culture and practices of the corporation in the decades that TV and radio presenter Jimmy Savile worked there. The final report, titled The Dame Janet Smith Review Report, was published on February 25 2016.

– 2014

The BBC film a police raid on Sir Cliff Richard’s home in Berkshire. The footage included aerial shots taken from a helicopter.

Officers were investigating an allegation made by a man who claimed he was sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff in 1985, however, the singer was never charged and the case was dropped.

– 2022

BBC Three relaunches as a television station, six years after it became an online only service. Since going online, the channel was home to a string of hit shows, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.