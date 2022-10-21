James Corden insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ following NY restaurant incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Corden insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ following NY restaurant incident

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 8:35 am
James Corden apologised to restaurant owner Keth McNally (Yui Mok/PA)
James Corden apologised to restaurant owner Keth McNally (Yui Mok/PA)

James Corden has said he did “nothing wrong” and is feeling “zen” after being criticised by a New York restaurant owner for his alleged bad behaviour.

The actor and comedian, 44, was briefly barred from Balthazar in Manhattan on Monday after Keith McNally claimed he had been “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

Mr McNally, who has operated a number of high-profile restaurants in the city since the 1980s, later revoked the ban after claiming to have received an apologetic call from the star.

Corden addressed the incident during an interview with the New York Times that was planned before the spat.

Corden addressed the incident during an interview with the New York Times that was planned before the spat.

Responding to the idea he could have cancelled the interview, he said: “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it.

“I feel so zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

Corden said he may speak about the incident further during Monday’s episode of his Late Late Show on CBS.

Asked whether he was aware of the public discussions taking place about him and Mr McNally, he replied: “I haven’t really read anything. It’s strange. It’s strange when you were there.

“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”

He added that “it feels like such a silly thing to talk about”.

Corden suggested to the New York Times that any online criticism of him likely reflected only a small part of the population.

He added: “Should we not all be a little grown-up about this? I promise you, ask around this restaurant. They don’t know about this. Maybe 15 per cent of people.

“I’ve been here, been walking around New York, not one person’s come up to me. We’re dealing in two worlds here.”

In his original post on Instagram, Mr McNally posted parts of a manager’s report describing the incidents and accused Corden of being “extremely nasty” to his staff on two separate occasions.

Corden announced in April that he was stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show in the US.

He is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

Corden’s representatives have been approached for comment.

