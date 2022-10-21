Nadine Dorries to guest host Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries to guest host Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show next week

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:18 am
Nadine Dorries will stand in for Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, next week while the presenter is on holiday (PA)
Nadine Dorries will stand in for Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, next week while the presenter is on holiday (PA)

Nadine Dorries will stand in for Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, next week while the presenter is on holiday.

The Tory MP and former culture secretary will guest host on Monday and Tuesday and will be joined by Emily Sheffield, former editor of the Evening Standard.

Her appearance on the fledgling news and current affairs channel, operated by News UK, will come amid the start of another Tory party leadership contest following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister on Thursday.

TalkTV
Piers Morgan is on holiday next week (PA)

Ms Dorries said: “I try to avoid TV these days and I’m not one of the MPs you find running across to the cameras on the green or in and out of TV studios, but I’m excited about TalkTV and the opportunity to do this during what could turn out to be one of the most eventful weeks we have ever known in British politics.”

On Wednesday, TalkTV’s Kate McCann will present alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, while author and columnist Douglas Murray and Ms Sheffield will be at the helm on Thursday.

Ms Dorries, an ally of Boris Johnson, has hinted strongly the former PM is preparing to run for the Tory leadership.

Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson
Ms Dorries (right) is a support of Mr Johnson, front (PA)

She told Sky News: “He is a known winner and that is certainly who I’m putting my name against because I want us to win the general election.

“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive.”

Richard Wallace, head of TV at TalkTV’s News UK Broadcasting, said: “It’s set to be another explosive week in British politics and this line up of guest hosts will be able to help TalkTV viewers analyse and dissect the issues that really matter as events unfold.”

