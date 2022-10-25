TV drama Industry confirmed for third series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 6:25 pm
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)

Popular TV drama Industry is set to return for a third series, HBO has confirmed.

The show, which is available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, follows a group of competitive young employees vying for success at fictional London investment bank Pierpoint & Co.

Following the positive reception of the show’s first two series, the second of which aired earlier this year, HBO has confirmed there will be a third series.

Commenting on the news, senior vice president of HBO programming Kathleen McCaffrey said: “Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

The second series saw the young bankers, who are no longer able to hide behind their graduate status, at the mercy of Pierpoint’s back-to-work-or-else mandate, which had the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Along with the arrival of new US management, which lit a fire under the employees, Harper – played by Myha’la Herrold – Yasmin – portrayed by Marisa Abela – and Robert – played by Harry Lawtey – were also charged with the task of driving new business and making new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers sought to take every advantage in a post-Covid world.

The second season’s recurring cast also included Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

Industry was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and is written by Down and Kay and Jami O’Brien. It is produced by British production company Bad Wolf for HBO and BBC.

