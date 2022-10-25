Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 11:36 pm
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)

The co-executive producer of popular US comedy series Scrubs has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault.

Eric Weinberg, 62, was denied bail by a US judge after appearing in a court in downtown Los Angeles to enter his pleas on Tuesday.

He has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, and pleaded not guilty to each.

Weinberg is said to have “relied on his Hollywood credentials” to lure young women to photo shoots where he allegedly assaulted them, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

TV Producer Sex Assault
Eric Weinberg, 62, was denied bail by a US judge after appearing in a court in downtown Los Angeles to enter his pleas on Tuesday (Robyn Beck/AP)

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving five women at different times between 2014 and 2019.

Weinberg was charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, and two counts of sexual battery by restraint.

He also faces one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

He is reportedly to be held in the Twin Towers jail, in LA, ahead of his next court hearing on November 15.

According to the DA’s office, on two separate occasions in 2014, Weinberg approached two women at public locations and told them he was a photographer.

In each instance, he was in communication with the victims who eventually went to his home where he is accused of sexually assaulting them.

TV Producer Sex Assault
He has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault, and pleaded not guilty to each (Robyn Beck/Pool Photo via AP)

In 2017, the defendant allegedly used the same ruse to bring a young woman back to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Weinberg also is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019, the DA’s office said.

Scrubs is an American sitcom from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, that aired from October 2001 to March 2010.

The series follows the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a teaching facility, and starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life
2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra, from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)
Ukraine to select Eurovision act during live broadcast from Kyiv bomb shelter

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
2
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
3
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
4
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
5
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
6
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
8
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
9
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
10
Heinz Beanz has partnered with Morrisons to give people warming free meals this October. Image: Heinz Beanz
‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons teams up with Heinz Beanz to give out free warming…

More from Press and Journal

Photo: DC Thomson.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, winner of the Silver Pendant, pictured with his winning trophies and Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Island ferry services called off due to adverse weather
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Stagecoach says shortage of drivers to blame as repeated X7 cancellations continue
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Belmont cinema boss warns of 'naivety' over scale of crisis facing arts venues
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity 'insult'
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker's off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented